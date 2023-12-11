Borderline Chaos: Israeli Dilemmas and Diplomatic Tensions in the North

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-11 | 09:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Borderline Chaos: Israeli Dilemmas and Diplomatic Tensions in the North
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Borderline Chaos: Israeli Dilemmas and Diplomatic Tensions in the North

Soldiers and leaders of brigades and divisions in the north woke up to the sounds of more rocket attacks towards northern Israeli towns adjacent to Lebanon less than ten hours after meeting Chief of Staff Hertzl Halevi.

Halevi had affirmed to the soldiers that the situation in the border area would not remain as it was before October 7th. While stating that war is not the only alternative, he urged leaders and soldiers to continue the offensive and demonstrate superiority over Hezbollah, considering it one of three possible solutions to the border security situation.

Halevi's remarks came just before the expected arrival of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to Tel Aviv this week for consultations on the Gaza and Lebanon files. 

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Shmotrich threatened to flatten Lebanon and Beirut in an interview with a northern radio station.
In contrast, conflicting Israeli positions between politicians and security officials have plunged the military forces in the north and residents of the towns into confusion and protests, as there is no Israeli solution for the region.

While Israeli media reported that Tel Aviv requested Lebanon, through intermediaries, to set a timeline for reaching diplomatic agreements on the stabilization of Resolution 1701, security officials warned against any field move against Lebanon without a thorough study and international legitimacy guarantee.

The Israeli leadership has not yet expressed its opinion, committing, under the green light from the US to continue its fight in Gaza, to Washington's demand not to expand the war to the northern front. It awaits the success of diplomatic efforts to save the region from a dangerous regional war.
 

News Bulletin Reports

North Lebanon

Israel

LBCI Next
Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide
Dialogue, diplomacy, and diversity: Doha Forum's message amid discords
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israeli Defense Minister: Israel has no intention of staying permanently in Gaza

LBCI
World News
11:52

White House: US concerned about reports of Israel using white phosphorus

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:27

Lebanese designer Rami Kadi's 2024 vision: A sustainable fashion show unveiled in Dubai

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:15

Doha Forum highlights: Green initiatives and economic development

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:04

Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-03

Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:04

Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Four killed, including two Hezbollah members, in Israeli airstrikes near Damascus

LBCI
World News
13:20

Zelensky: US aid delays to Ukraine are 'dreams come true' for Putin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More