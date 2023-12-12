News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MEA's Festive Travel Insights: Pricing, Routes, and Passenger Benefits
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12 | 08:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MEA's Festive Travel Insights: Pricing, Routes, and Passenger Benefits
During this year's peak season from Christmas to beyond New Year's, did Middle East Airlines (MEA) raise ticket prices to Lebanon?
The answer is no.
Comparing their prices with other airlines, the following is evident:
-
From Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to Beirut, direct flight, and economy class:
Between December 16, 2023, and January 1, 2024.
Ticket price:
On Air France: $1446.
On MEA: $1252.
-
From Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Beirut, direct flight, and economy class:
From December 19, 2023, to January 3, 2024.
Ticket price:
On Emirates: $1112.
On MEA: $896.
Did MEA cancel flights to Lebanon without securing alternative flights?
Yes. Since October 21, when insurance companies reduced their coverage to 80%, MEA canceled 50% of flights. However, during the holiday season, MEA increased flights to 75% of its operations, without canceling any destination.
Which routes did MEA intensify its flights on?
MEA reintroduced 13 planes instead of 8, operating a minimum of one daily flight and a maximum of three flights between Europe, the Arabian Gulf, the Middle East, and Africa.
Did MEA refund the ticket price for those who canceled their reservations or had their flights canceled without providing an alternative to Lebanon?
Yes. MEA refunds the ticket price without any penalties. Additionally, passengers wanting to change their booking dates are given the option to do so once without paying any fines.
News Bulletin Reports
MEA
Travel
Beirut
Airport
Rafic Hariri Airport
Holiday
Passengers
Next
Houthi Missile Attack on Non-Israeli Ship: Repercussions and Conflicting Narratives
Borderline Chaos: Israeli Dilemmas and Diplomatic Tensions in the North
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
0
Lebanon News
04:59
Tony Al-Ramy: Twenty new restaurants will be opened during the holiday season
Lebanon News
04:59
Tony Al-Ramy: Twenty new restaurants will be opened during the holiday season
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-05
French intelligence director in Beirut with five other officials
Press Highlights
2023-12-05
French intelligence director in Beirut with five other officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Stalemate at COP28: Countries Struggle to Reach Consensus on Climate Agreement
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Stalemate at COP28: Countries Struggle to Reach Consensus on Climate Agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
Houthi Missile Attack on Non-Israeli Ship: Repercussions and Conflicting Narratives
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
Houthi Missile Attack on Non-Israeli Ship: Repercussions and Conflicting Narratives
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-11
Borderline Chaos: Israeli Dilemmas and Diplomatic Tensions in the North
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-11
Borderline Chaos: Israeli Dilemmas and Diplomatic Tensions in the North
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-24
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon News
2023-11-24
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-31
Hezbollah's Role in the Gaza Conflict: Analyzing Scenarios, Constraints, and International Pressures
Press Highlights
2023-10-31
Hezbollah's Role in the Gaza Conflict: Analyzing Scenarios, Constraints, and International Pressures
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
2
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
3
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
4
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
5
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
6
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
7
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
8
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More