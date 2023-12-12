MEA's Festive Travel Insights: Pricing, Routes, and Passenger Benefits

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12 | 08:30
High views
MEA&#39;s Festive Travel Insights: Pricing, Routes, and Passenger Benefits
2min
MEA's Festive Travel Insights: Pricing, Routes, and Passenger Benefits

During this year's peak season from Christmas to beyond New Year's, did Middle East Airlines (MEA) raise ticket prices to Lebanon? 
The answer is no. 
Comparing their prices with other airlines, the following is evident:

- From Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to Beirut, direct flight, and economy class:
Between December 16, 2023, and January 1, 2024.
Ticket price:
On Air France: $1446.
On MEA: $1252.

- From Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Beirut, direct flight, and economy class:
From December 19, 2023, to January 3, 2024.
Ticket price:
On Emirates: $1112.
On MEA: $896.

Did MEA cancel flights to Lebanon without securing alternative flights? 
Yes. Since October 21, when insurance companies reduced their coverage to 80%, MEA canceled 50% of flights. However, during the holiday season, MEA increased flights to 75% of its operations, without canceling any destination.

Which routes did MEA intensify its flights on? 
MEA reintroduced 13 planes instead of 8, operating a minimum of one daily flight and a maximum of three flights between Europe, the Arabian Gulf, the Middle East, and Africa.
Did MEA refund the ticket price for those who canceled their reservations or had their flights canceled without providing an alternative to Lebanon? 
Yes. MEA refunds the ticket price without any penalties. Additionally, passengers wanting to change their booking dates are given the option to do so once without paying any fines.


News Bulletin Reports

MEA

Travel

Beirut

Airport

Rafic Hariri Airport

Holiday

Passengers

