Two injured in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Beit Lif
Lebanon News
14-06-2025 | 09:02
Two injured in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Beit Lif
An Israeli airstrike targeted the main square of the border town of Beit Lif in South Lebanon, hitting a vehicle with two missiles. The strike wounded two individuals at the time of the attack.
