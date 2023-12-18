Challenges to the Two-State Solution: Security Concerns and Geopolitical Realities

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18 | 09:14
High views
Challenges to the Two-State Solution: Security Concerns and Geopolitical Realities
3min
Challenges to the Two-State Solution: Security Concerns and Geopolitical Realities

Talking about the two-state solution, we always refer to the 1967 borders, the West Bank, and Gaza. 

However, it is clear that the Israeli right does not accept the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders and refuses to withdraw from the West Bank for various reasons, with security being the most crucial.

Why?

Firstly, the geography of the West Bank consists of two mountainous or hilly chains. The northern part, known for the Nablus Mountains, reaches an elevation of 950 meters, while the southern part, known for the al-Khalil Hills, reaches 1020 meters. 

This topography provides any Palestinian state or armed group with an advantage in terms of security and the range to launch rockets into the heart of Israel, especially the central region.

Secondly, the 1967 borders of the West Bank extend westward and are only 15 km away from the coastal strip near Natanya and less than 22 km away from the coastal strip near Tel Aviv. 

The central region from Natanya to Tel Aviv is the economic center of Israel. Exposing it to security risks directly affects the economy. On the other hand, this narrow coastal strip connects northern and southern Israel, and any significant infiltration, as in the October 1973 operation near Gaza, could separate the north from the south.

To compare, in the 1973 October War, Hamas penetrated 22 km and reached the settlement of Ofaqim, knowing that the distance between the West Bank and the sea is less.

Thirdly, moving eastward, the 1967 borders of the West Bank are directly adjacent to the Jordanian borders in the area known as the Jordan Valley. 

Maintaining security control over this area is a significant concern, especially for right-wing parties, to prevent smuggling and the entry of weapons, similar to Israel's justification for controlling the bridge between Jordan and the West Bank known as the King Hussein Bridge.

Israel's obsession with the Jordan Valley became apparent when Prime Minister Netanyahu officially proposed its annexation in 2019, facing negative reactions worldwide. 

Even former US President Donald Trump's peace plan excluded this region from any future Palestinian state.

So today, when we talk seriously about the two-state solution, it is evident that, due to the reasons discussed, proposing a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders is unrealistic. 

The matter is further complicated by the presence of 144 settlements inside the West Bank and over 450,000 settlers, making it even more challenging to implement a viable two-state solution.

News Bulletin Reports

Palestine

Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
