Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17 | 10:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza

In the ongoing battle in the Gaza Strip, the toughest challenge for Israel is the tunnels of Hamas, known as the "Gaza Metro," located 70 meters underground with an estimated length of 500 kilometers. 
Recently, there has been talk of the Israeli army resorting to internationally banned weapons such as sponge bombs and nerve gas to destroy these tunnels, where Hamas leaders and its military are.
Today, a new military approach emerges, aiming to minimize human losses. One of the latest attempts involves the army conducting precise tests to flood some tunnels in the Gaza Strip with seawater on a limited scale to determine whether it contributes to the destruction of the tunnel network, according to officials in the United States who informed The Wall Street Journal.
How does Israel execute this operation? 
By deploying seven pumps north of the al-Shati Camp, capable of extracting thousands of cubic meters of water from the Mediterranean Sea per hour and pumping it into the tunnels that Israel has identified, potentially submerging them within weeks. 
Tel Aviv has informed Washington of this plan, causing concern.
If Israel succeeds in flooding Hamas tunnels with water and proves its effectiveness, the impact will not be limited to the "city beneath the ground in the Gaza Strip" but will also extend above ground. 
Flooding the tunnels will affect groundwater, soil, and eliminate agricultural possibilities. It will also impact the stability of buildings adjacent to the tunnels, especially given the desert nature of the region, signifying the end of the strip environmentally, health-wise, and agriculturally.
   
 

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Water

Gaza

Palestine

Tunnel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15

Details about Israel's new strategy against Hamas tunnels

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-08

Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-08

Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,177 people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

Unresolved Cabinet Dynamics: Prospects of Military Appointments Outside Formal Agenda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:21

Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:05

In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:21

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22

Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon

LBCI
World News
05:36

French FM: Red Sea shipping attacks 'cannot go unanswered'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-05

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
06:50

French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:05

In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:21

Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since the war’s outbreak

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:21

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More