Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18 | 10:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
In a complex geopolitical landscape, there are indications that the forthcoming implementation of United Nations Resolution 1701 in Lebanon bears similarities to the recent agreement on maritime boundaries between Lebanon and Israel.
The United States will play the primary role in these developments, mainly through Amos Hochstein, a key advisor to the US President.
Sources suggest that the French Foreign Minister and French security delegations are coordinating efforts with the Quintet, the group of nations concerned with Lebanon's situation.
French officials express confidence in Lebanon's ability to bear the responsibility for implementing Resolution 1701 despite knowing that the essential player in this matter is Hezbollah.
According to French sources, Hezbollah has not responded to the implementation of Resolution 1701 despite discussions during the meeting between the French security delegation and Hezbollah officials.
The sources emphasize that French discussions with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts are ongoing and centered on exchanging ideas. France does not convey threats from the Israeli side against Hezbollah but rather urges both parties to comply with Resolution 1701, calling for an end to the border conflict pending its implementation.
Some information suggests that Hezbollah and the Americans agree that practical steps for implementing Resolution 1701 will be taken after the conclusion of the war in Gaza.
Currently, neither Hezbollah nor the Israelis show any signs of ceasing their military activities in the region. Israel persists in its violations and attacks, while Hezbollah continues its support for the Palestinians.
