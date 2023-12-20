News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Optimism and complexities: Prospects for a Gaza prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-20 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Optimism and complexities: Prospects for a Gaza prisoner exchange
Despite differing opinions between Hamas and Israel, conditions for a prisoner exchange deal for the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza have brought the two parties back to the negotiating table.
The Israeli leadership has created an atmosphere of optimism and hope for the families of the hostages, who have intensified their protests and sit-ins in front of the Ministry of Defense building.
Adding to this optimism is the arrival of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, in Cairo to discuss the matter.
Furthermore, Ziyad al-Nakhale, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, is expected to join him.
However, those involved in the negotiations on the Israeli side do not anticipate an imminent deal. They described it as a tough, complex agreement that will cost Israel a hefty price to release its oldest and most dangerous Palestinian security prisoners, as convicted under life sentences.
Israel, which publicized the meeting between Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Qatar, considering it a message to Tel Aviv that coordination between Hamas and Iran is not only in combat but also in negotiation for the deal, expressed its willingness to accept a two-week deal.
This is conditioned on Hamas successfully reaching all the prisoners in Gaza and complying with certain conditions: the release of living prisoners among women, the elderly, the sick, the wounded, and those suffering from mental health issues.
Moreover, the deal will not include male or female soldiers, neither alive nor dead, and this is also part of the high price that Israel will pay.
However, Israel's reversal from officials' statements, indicating a preference for combat over the prisoner issue and the acknowledgment that intensified operations will lead to a deal, are not solely a result of internal and external pressure.
It is also not just due to the increasing number of hostages casualties in Gaza.
Instead, it is because of the difficulty Israel's soldiers face in fighting against Hamas and the continuous rise in casualties among them.
Additionally, by agreeing to the deal, Israel aims to provide an opportunity for its soldiers to reorganize their operations and improve their situation.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Hamas
Israel
Deal
Prisoners
Hostages
Palestinian
Next
Bridging the gap: Proposals and challenges surrounding Resolution 1701
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
0
Middle East News
2023-11-24
Qatar says Israel frees 39 prisoners under deal with Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-24
Qatar says Israel frees 39 prisoners under deal with Hamas
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Sources
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Global risks: Red Sea as a confrontation zone
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Global risks: Red Sea as a confrontation zone
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:21
Bridging the gap: Proposals and challenges surrounding Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
08:21
Bridging the gap: Proposals and challenges surrounding Resolution 1701
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war
0
Variety and Tech
02:17
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
Variety and Tech
02:17
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
0
Lebanon News
11:51
US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:51
US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
04:16
Water crisis deepens for children in Gaza: 90 percent lack access to normal water usage
Middle East News
04:16
Water crisis deepens for children in Gaza: 90 percent lack access to normal water usage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:31
Tensions rise as US enters political arena: Hezbollah operations and Israeli shelling heighten concerns in the south
Press Highlights
00:31
Tensions rise as US enters political arena: Hezbollah operations and Israeli shelling heighten concerns in the south
2
Lebanon News
01:44
Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas
Lebanon News
01:44
Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas
3
Lebanon Economy
03:30
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent
Lebanon Economy
03:30
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent
4
Lebanon Economy
07:35
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
Lebanon Economy
07:35
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
5
Variety and Tech
02:17
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
Variety and Tech
02:17
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
6
Press Highlights
01:20
French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities
Press Highlights
01:20
French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities
7
Middle East News
02:43
Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce
Middle East News
02:43
Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce
8
World News
10:20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
World News
10:20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More