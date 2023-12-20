Optimism and complexities: Prospects for a Gaza prisoner exchange

Despite differing opinions between Hamas and Israel, conditions for a prisoner exchange deal for the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza have brought the two parties back to the negotiating table.



The Israeli leadership has created an atmosphere of optimism and hope for the families of the hostages, who have intensified their protests and sit-ins in front of the Ministry of Defense building.



Adding to this optimism is the arrival of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, in Cairo to discuss the matter.



Furthermore, Ziyad al-Nakhale, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, is expected to join him.



However, those involved in the negotiations on the Israeli side do not anticipate an imminent deal. They described it as a tough, complex agreement that will cost Israel a hefty price to release its oldest and most dangerous Palestinian security prisoners, as convicted under life sentences.



Israel, which publicized the meeting between Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Qatar, considering it a message to Tel Aviv that coordination between Hamas and Iran is not only in combat but also in negotiation for the deal, expressed its willingness to accept a two-week deal.



This is conditioned on Hamas successfully reaching all the prisoners in Gaza and complying with certain conditions: the release of living prisoners among women, the elderly, the sick, the wounded, and those suffering from mental health issues.



Moreover, the deal will not include male or female soldiers, neither alive nor dead, and this is also part of the high price that Israel will pay.



However, Israel's reversal from officials' statements, indicating a preference for combat over the prisoner issue and the acknowledgment that intensified operations will lead to a deal, are not solely a result of internal and external pressure.



It is also not just due to the increasing number of hostages casualties in Gaza.



Instead, it is because of the difficulty Israel's soldiers face in fighting against Hamas and the continuous rise in casualties among them.



Additionally, by agreeing to the deal, Israel aims to provide an opportunity for its soldiers to reorganize their operations and improve their situation.