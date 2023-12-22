After more than a decade of wars and conflicts that have ravaged Libya from east to west, here is one of the largest African countries by area attempting to return to life and charting the long-awaited path to recovery.



The Libyan Government of National Unity has initiated thousands of projects, including constructing and maintaining roads and enhancing access to essential services such as water, sanitation, electricity, and communications.



As well as to restore communication between different regions in the country, which contributes to improving the quality of life and creating an environment conducive to sustainable development.



These projects are accompanied by media "openness" and significant attention given by Libyan authorities to Libyan and Arab media.



The conferences and forums held during the Tripoli Media Days reflect this interest.



Libya, which suffered from media "distortion" of its image, according to its officials, is attempting to repair it as part of the recovery plan in Libyan society.



This plan requires a considerable effort to meet the needs imposed and exacerbated by successive wars.