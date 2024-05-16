News
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
2024-05-16 | 12:30
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The intensity of fighting along the northern border has escalated to unprecedented levels since October 7th, with Hezbollah drones penetrating deep into northern Israeli territory, targeting military bases in areas they had not reached before.
One explosive-laden drone hit a military base near the Maskana Junction, known as the Golani Interchange, while another fell in Tiberias, bringing this area within Hezbollah's range of targets.
The escalation has left Israelis not only alarmed by the accuracy of the attacks but also by the failure of defense systems deployed in the north to detect and intercept them. The "Sky Dew" balloon, supposed to monitor and protect the area targeted by the drones, was also attacked and brought down.
The escalation in the north follows Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's warning that military action would be a near-term option. Against the backdrop of continuous air raid sirens in most of the Galilee region on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the dispute over decisive action in the north deepens. While some call for immediate military action, others warn that war with Hezbollah would be a fatal blow to Israel.
In Gaza, scenes reminiscent of the early days of the war have returned, with intense fighting erupting in various areas re-entered by the army. For example, in Jabalia, five soldiers were killed and many more injured in an operation that Israelis considered one of Hamas's most dangerous ambushes.
Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi intensified his visits among the troops to boost morale amid disputes between the military and political institutions, and within the war cabinet, reaching its peak with public discord between Yoav Gallant and Benjamin Netanyahu.
Amidst military and political tensions, efforts continue to prevent escalation that could ignite the region. In Cairo, an Israeli security delegation discussed with Egyptians ways to resolve the crisis at the Rafah border crossing, while in Tel Aviv, Washington continued its efforts through National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to prevent further deterioration and the widening of the conflict.
Hezbollah
Lebanon
south Lebanon
Israel
Next
Exploring Hezbollah's Strategic Depth: Targeting the Golan Heights
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
Previous
