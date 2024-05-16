Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The intensity of fighting along the northern border has escalated to unprecedented levels since October 7th, with Hezbollah drones penetrating deep into northern Israeli territory, targeting military bases in areas they had not reached before. 

One explosive-laden drone hit a military base near the Maskana Junction, known as the Golani Interchange, while another fell in Tiberias, bringing this area within Hezbollah's range of targets.

The escalation has left Israelis not only alarmed by the accuracy of the attacks but also by the failure of defense systems deployed in the north to detect and intercept them. The "Sky Dew" balloon, supposed to monitor and protect the area targeted by the drones, was also attacked and brought down.

The escalation in the north follows Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's warning that military action would be a near-term option. Against the backdrop of continuous air raid sirens in most of the Galilee region on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the dispute over decisive action in the north deepens. While some call for immediate military action, others warn that war with Hezbollah would be a fatal blow to Israel.

In Gaza, scenes reminiscent of the early days of the war have returned, with intense fighting erupting in various areas re-entered by the army. For example, in Jabalia, five soldiers were killed and many more injured in an operation that Israelis considered one of Hamas's most dangerous ambushes. 

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi intensified his visits among the troops to boost morale amid disputes between the military and political institutions, and within the war cabinet, reaching its peak with public discord between Yoav Gallant and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Amidst military and political tensions, efforts continue to prevent escalation that could ignite the region. In Cairo, an Israeli security delegation discussed with Egyptians ways to resolve the crisis at the Rafah border crossing, while in Tel Aviv, Washington continued its efforts through National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to prevent further deterioration and the widening of the conflict.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Hezbollah

Lebanon

south Lebanon

Israel

LBCI Next
Exploring Hezbollah's Strategic Depth: Targeting the Golan Heights
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Unlocking The Gulf Schengen: One Visa, Six Destinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Exploring Hezbollah's Strategic Depth: Targeting the Golan Heights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06

Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More