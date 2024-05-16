Unlocking The Gulf Schengen: One Visa, Six Destinations

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16 | 12:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unlocking The Gulf Schengen: One Visa, Six Destinations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Unlocking The Gulf Schengen: One Visa, Six Destinations

A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

What do you think about a Gulf version of Schengen?

One visa allowing entry into 6 countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, with the ability to travel between them freely for 30 days.

This visa is expected to launch later this year, aiming not only to streamline visitation procedures to these countries but also to boost tourism.

The Gulf countries aspire to double the number of foreign visitors to around 128 million by 2030 (from around 50 million in 2023) and increase their share of the global tourism market from 7.5% to 10%.

This comes at a time when the region is already experiencing remarkable growth in tourist activity, which is the fastest in the world at 25% following a period of contraction due to the COVID-19 crisis.

But why focus on the tourism sector?

In numbers, tourism, which constitutes 11% of the global economy, is witnessing increasing growth due to:

1- The increasing global population, especially in China and India, and the growth of the middle class in these regions.
 
2- The expansion of airlines, coupled with rising demands for new aircraft.
 
All these factors indicate that with vision and planning, the future of Gulf tourism looks promising.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Gulf

Schengen

Tourism

LBCI Next
Exploring Hezbollah's Strategic Depth: Targeting the Golan Heights
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-14

Unlocking Gulf Nations' Economic Transformation: Beyond Oil Wealth

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11

UAE criticizes Netanyahu for stating Gulf state could help run Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-09

Houthis announce targeting of ships in Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-26

Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Exploring Hezbollah's Strategic Depth: Targeting the Golan Heights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06

Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More