Controversy and Anti-Semitism: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04 | 11:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Controversy and Anti-Semitism: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Controversy and Anti-Semitism: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns

Following escalating pressure from pro-Israel advocates at Harvard University, Claudine Gay has resigned from her presidency after a mere six-month tenure.

Her resignation comes in the wake of severe backlash over what was deemed an inadequate response to anti-Semitism on campus. Additionally, she faced allegations of academic plagiarism in her previous scholarly work.

In a congressional hearing addressing the surge of anti-Semitism in American universities, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik accused Gay of failing to enforce proper conduct rules to curb what she described as anti-Semitic speech on campus.

Stefanik claimed that, under the guise of freedom of expression, Harvard University had been promoting hate speech and threats against the Jewish community.

During the hearing, three university presidents refrained from giving a direct "yes" or "no" answer when asked if advocating for the genocide of Jews would violate anti-bullying and harassment conduct codes at universities.

Harvard's former president argued that phrases like "Intifada" and "from the river to the sea" depend on the broader context.

In her resignation letter on Tuesday, Gay said, "It is disheartening that doubt has been cast upon my commitments to combating hatred and supporting scholarly rigor."

More than 700 Harvard faculty members signed a letter urging against Gay's forced resignation, aiming to support her position.

Gay stated that she resigned for the "greater good" of the Harvard community, allowing it to navigate the current tensions arising from the war between Israel and Gaza. This marks the shortest tenure in the university's history.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Controversy

Anti-Semitism

Harvard

University

President

Claudine Gay

Resignation

LBCI Next
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
Terror attacks shake Iran: Hundreds of casualties in two explosions near Soleimani's tomb
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

President El-Sisi to US Congress delegation: Current priority is a ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-03

Le Drian's presence in Riyadh and the Presidential candidacy narrowed down to two contenders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

MP Sethrida Geagea urges swift action: Elect a president without delay

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

The Oslo Accords: A historic turning point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Regional confrontation escalates: Drone strike targets militant leader in Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-28

Judge sets March 2024 as date for Trump's trial in 2020 election case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-14

We do not support reaching ceasefire in Gaza because it would benefit Hamas, but we do support humanitarian truces: The White House

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More