The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-06 | 12:51
High views
LBCI
LBCI
The latest on the visit of EU&#39;s Borrell to Lebanon
2min
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon

To prevent the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip from turning into a regional conflict, the EU's Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell, carried more than one file within the framework of Resolution 1701.

Not all meetings were public. Borrell met with the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc head, Deputy Mohammed Raad, away from the media.

However, in his official meetings, he conveyed the Israeli demand, which has become known, for Hezbollah to retreat to the north of the Litani, according to what LBCI learned.

But, what was discussed in the meeting did not appear in the stances.

Borrell did not present only the Israeli position but also sought a role for the European Union to stop the war on Gaza.

In the meetings, the Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, emphasized that they are seekers of peace, not supporters of war, and they look forward to achieving stability and conducting necessary communications in this regard.

As for the Speaker of Parliament, he stressed Lebanon's commitment to international legitimacy and its relevant decisions, especially Resolution 1701.

Furthermore, he said that the approach to its implementation begins with Israel stopping its aggression and withdrawing from the entire occupied Lebanese territory.

Borrell concluded his announced meetings in Lebanon on Sunday to move on to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a new round of meetings in search of a solution.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

EU

Lebanon

Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
