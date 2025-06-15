News
Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh
Lebanon News
15-06-2025 | 09:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh
The Lebanese Civil Aviation Authority said it has coordinated with the relevant airline and Lebanese travel agency to assist Lebanese citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
In a statement, the authority said the airline submitted an urgent request to operate repatriation flights via a Romanian carrier, with a flight schedule set to begin Monday morning.
Preliminary approval has been granted, and the airline has been asked to begin necessary procedures to ensure the passengers are brought home as soon as possible.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Civil Aviation Authority
Sharm el-Sheikh
Egypt
