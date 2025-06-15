Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh

Lebanon News
15-06-2025 | 09:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh

The Lebanese Civil Aviation Authority said it has coordinated with the relevant airline and Lebanese travel agency to assist Lebanese citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

In a statement, the authority said the airline submitted an urgent request to operate repatriation flights via a Romanian carrier, with a flight schedule set to begin Monday morning.

Preliminary approval has been granted, and the airline has been asked to begin necessary procedures to ensure the passengers are brought home as soon as possible.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Civil Aviation Authority

Sharm el-Sheikh

Egypt

LBCI Next
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-20

Israeli strikes kill one in Houla, one in Kaouthariyet El Saiyad: Lebanon's Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-20

Israeli airstrike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Kaouthariyet El Saiyad kills one

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-14

India launches inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-03

Hezbollah condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

Government sources to LBCI: Army committed to national principles, war decisions rest with the state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More