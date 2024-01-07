Widespread displacement: Escalation in southern confrontations intensifies

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07 | 11:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Widespread displacement: Escalation in southern confrontations intensifies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Widespread displacement: Escalation in southern confrontations intensifies

The confrontations in the south seem to have entered a new phase characterized by an expansion of Israeli attacks, intensifying their impact and leading to a broader displacement movement.

The clashes, which erupted over a month ago with the Al-Aqsa tensions, initially concentrated within a two-kilometer range on both sides of the Lebanese-Israeli border.

As the first month passed, the conflict area widened to five kilometers along the border. By October 22, 2023, it extended to Beit Yahoun, ten kilometers from the border, gradually progressing to Toul in Nabatieh, 20 kilometers away, and then to the Zahrani region, 40 kilometers from the border.

This geographical expansion was accompanied by tactical changes, shifting from targeting resistance fighters and the outskirts of towns to hitting buildings and open spaces.

In Khiam, internationally prohibited white phosphorus bombs were used for the first time, causing roads to be filled with toxic white smoke.

In Naqoura, a two-story house was leveled two days ago, damaging relatively distant homes and shops. With this new battlefield reality, disaster management statistics indicate an increasing displacement movement.

According to the latest report from the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, displaced individuals rose from 55,000 at the beginning of December to over 70,000 in early January in less than a month.

LBCI's obtained numbers reveal that displaced individuals from the Tyre district numbered around 5,000 last month have now surged to 24,000. They have relocated from villages and towns to areas deemed safer.

Bint Jbeil district also witnessed an increase in displacement, with figures reaching 27,000. The rest of the displaced are distributed between 10,000 from the Bint Jbeil district and another 10,000 from other border regions.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Widespread

Displacement

Escalation

Southern

Confrontations

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-28

Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-30

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

From Gaza to Lebanon: Blinken's efforts to maintain regional stability during Middle East tour

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-03

TMC: Two dead, five injured in seven traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More