Widespread displacement: Escalation in southern confrontations intensifies

The confrontations in the south seem to have entered a new phase characterized by an expansion of Israeli attacks, intensifying their impact and leading to a broader displacement movement.



The clashes, which erupted over a month ago with the Al-Aqsa tensions, initially concentrated within a two-kilometer range on both sides of the Lebanese-Israeli border.



As the first month passed, the conflict area widened to five kilometers along the border. By October 22, 2023, it extended to Beit Yahoun, ten kilometers from the border, gradually progressing to Toul in Nabatieh, 20 kilometers away, and then to the Zahrani region, 40 kilometers from the border.



This geographical expansion was accompanied by tactical changes, shifting from targeting resistance fighters and the outskirts of towns to hitting buildings and open spaces.



In Khiam, internationally prohibited white phosphorus bombs were used for the first time, causing roads to be filled with toxic white smoke.



In Naqoura, a two-story house was leveled two days ago, damaging relatively distant homes and shops. With this new battlefield reality, disaster management statistics indicate an increasing displacement movement.



According to the latest report from the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, displaced individuals rose from 55,000 at the beginning of December to over 70,000 in early January in less than a month.



LBCI's obtained numbers reveal that displaced individuals from the Tyre district numbered around 5,000 last month have now surged to 24,000. They have relocated from villages and towns to areas deemed safer.



Bint Jbeil district also witnessed an increase in displacement, with figures reaching 27,000. The rest of the displaced are distributed between 10,000 from the Bint Jbeil district and another 10,000 from other border regions.