Sanaa airport suspends flights after 'severe damage' from Israel strikes

The airport in Yemen's rebel-held capital, Sanaa, has suspended all flights until further notice, its director said on Wednesday, after it sustained "severe damage" in Israeli strikes a day earlier.



"As a result of the Zionist (Israeli) aggression on Sanaa International Airport that resulted in severe damage, it has been decided to suspend all flights to and from the airport until further notice," said the airport's general director, Khaled alShaief.



AFP