Over 14 million people could die from US foreign aid cuts, study shows

World News
01-07-2025 | 01:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Over 14 million people could die from US foreign aid cuts, study shows
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Over 14 million people could die from US foreign aid cuts, study shows

More than 14 million of the world's most vulnerable people, a third of them small children, could die because of the Trump administration's dismantling of U.S. foreign aid, a study in the Lancet journal projected Tuesday.

"For many low- and middle-income countries, the resulting shock would be comparable in scale to a global pandemic or a major armed conflict," study co-author Davide Rasella, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said in a statement.

AFP
 

World News

Trump Administration

United States

Foreign

Aid

Study

LBCI Next
Trump dismantles Syria sanctions program as Israel reconsiders future relations
Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-21

UK pledges over $5 million in aid to Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-26

Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts

LBCI
World News
2025-04-02

US not planning 'verification' of foreign companies over diversity: Embassies

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

China evacuates more than 1,600 people from Iran and hundreds from Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:28

France-Italy train suspended after storms: Operator

LBCI
World News
02:46

Turkey arrests 120 in opposition bastion of Izmir

LBCI
World News
02:33

Thailand Constitutional Court suspends PM: Statement

LBCI
World News
01:57

Trump dismantles Syria sanctions program as Israel reconsiders future relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:43

Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-13

Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda

LBCI
Middle East News
10:43

Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More