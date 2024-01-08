Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unveiling the tactics: Israel&#39;s psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

In parallel with the military war waged by Israel in southern Lebanon, another type intensified — psychological warfare. 

The "scorched-earth policy" was the first tactic employed by the [Israeli] occupation, burning hundreds of hectares of agricultural lands and forests to expose the movement of resistance elements and their locations.

After "clearing" the forests and valleys, the Israeli forces moved on to target the heart of villages, as seen in Aita Al-Shaab and Khiam, under the pretext of hitting resistance sites. 

These attacks prompted a large number of residents of border villages to evacuate, a "card" that the Israelis tried to use to pressure Hezbollah. 

Firstly, by evacuating civilians from the villages, making any movement within them a military target, and secondly, by exploiting the social cost incurred by displacement to turn the inhabitants of the border villages against the resistance.

Israel's psychological war also includes spreading panic among citizens, whether through "mock" air raids and sound barrier breaches or by showcasing its surveillance capabilities by announcing the launch of large observation balloons. 

All of this does not negate the fact that Israel is in a dilemma. Northern settlers refuse to return to their evacuated areas as long as the threat of Hezbollah's presence on the borders persists, unlike the residents of the south who return to their villages once displaced. 

Additionally, it faces systematic targeting by Hezbollah of surveillance devices and sites on the border.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Warfare

Military

Aita Al-Shaab

Khiam

Evacuation

Hezbollah

Border

LBCI Next
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-15

Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-19

Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:52

Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More