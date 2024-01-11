Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11 | 11:13
High views
Media&#39;s shift in narratives: Western Media&#39;s perspective on the Palestinian struggle
Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle

With approximately 22,000 Palestinian civilians killed and over 57,000 injured since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, The Washington Post now uses terms like "ethnic cleansing," "collective punishment," and "complete annihilation" to describe Israel's actions in Gaza.

This shift in language was unexpected for the Palestinian side, especially in the headlines of a renowned American newspaper that has been consistently rated among the world's best.

The Washington Post has not changed its headlines from one day to the next, affected by the tragedy of the Palestinians who have been suffering for more than 75 years.

The catalyst for altering its language has been the emergence of a new generation, Gen Z. This generation, through social media platforms, has brought forth a different image of the Palestinian struggle, challenging the conventional narrative portrayed by traditional media and compelling a reevaluation.

This transformation is not exclusive to The Washington Post; even CNN, a global media giant, narrates the story of Palestine with a new voice today.

A video of CNN anchor Clarissa Ward confronting Egyptian activist Rahma Zein at the Egypt-Palestine border went viral. Shortly after, Ward visits Gaza hospitals, shedding tears on air, and conveys the horrors witnessed in the region, stating, "The Israeli army has far surpassed any modern war in terms of intensity and violence."

These examples represent a shift in the language of Western media, which can be interpreted through the words of American researcher Professor Noam Chomsky, who said, "When the media deviates from prevailing assumptions, it will face public backlash and be forced to change its narrative."

This is what we witness today - a reality imposed by technology that may persist as long as the new generation continues its digital activism.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Media

Shift

Narratives

Western

Perspective

Palestinian

Struggle

