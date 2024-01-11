News
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11 | 08:53
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
The presidential vacuum, the Gaza war, and the border battles.
All these files await the new American ambassador, who begins her work in Lebanon in a critical stage that requires careful diplomacy.
Lisa Johnson returns to Beirut, but this time in the position of ambassador, after being appointed by the US president and approved by Congress.
She will assume her diplomatic mission succeeding her predecessor Dorothy Shea, who left for the United States, leaving Johnson with the files after contributing during her tenure to the demarcation of the land border between Lebanon and Israel and activating her country's role in Lebanese domestic politics, enhancing Washington's support for the Lebanese army.
Despite the strictness of the files awaiting her, Johnson's task will not be difficult this time, as she has previous experience in Lebanon for two years as an employee at the US embassy between 2002 and 2004.
However, upon her arrival in Beirut, Johnson will inherit from Shea a set of unresolved files, including:
- The Gaza war and its repercussions on Lebanon
- Demarcation of the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel
- US presence and confrontation with Iranian policy in Lebanon or reaching an agreement with it
- The presidential vacuum that Washington calls to end on every occasion
Johnson carries a wealth of experience, having progressed through many diplomatic positions before reaching the rank of counselor and ambassador.
Thus, will this diplomatic and political experience help her dismantle the complexities of the Lebanese file?
