Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

A report by Dana Nasr, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The war alone did not destroy the lives of Palestinians. Among them, 100,000 were working in the construction sector in Israel. They have been prevented from entering since October 7th, depriving them and their families of their only source of income.



Today, these Palestinian workers are absent from the construction sector in favor of other nationalities, primarily from India. What is the story behind these Palestinian workers? And why have they been replaced by Indian workers?



Mahatma Gandhi supports Palestine and rejects the Zionist plan. New Delhi became the first non-Arab capital to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization. Indian citizens are banned from entering Israel.

The two countries then made secret arms deals in 1971, and diplomatic relations improved in 1992. Then, in 2014, Narendra Modi took office as Prime Minister, flipping the narrative.



He turned Israel into a close ally and allowed more than 42,000 of his citizens to work there. Modi's decision stems from mutual economic interests and shared ideology.



In terms of economics, there are new avenues for Indian labor at a time when India is the largest buyer of Israeli arms, accounting for over 50%.

Ideologically, Modi responds to the alignment with the extremist Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party. India was shaken by this in 2019 as it targeted all minorities coming from neighboring countries except Muslims.



Many activists, including labor unions in India, consider Modi's decision to send workers a clear sign of Islamophobia, given the ethnic cleansing Palestinians face daily.



Digital campaigns have also sprung up, suggesting that Indian migration stems from desperation. Many argue they'd rather risk death in a war zone than die of hunger. They migrate for better wages despite the deteriorating living conditions for workers in Israel, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.



Of course, this is not just the story of India. There is also a significant influx of Thais, Chinese, and other nationalities in Israel. Some demand even a partial reintroduction of Palestinians to ease tensions between the two sides. But the predominant opinion still supports their complete absence.

