News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-28 | 11:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
A report by Dana Nasr, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The war alone did not destroy the lives of Palestinians. Among them, 100,000 were working in the construction sector in Israel. They have been prevented from entering since October 7th, depriving them and their families of their only source of income.
Today, these Palestinian workers are absent from the construction sector in favor of other nationalities, primarily from India. What is the story behind these Palestinian workers? And why have they been replaced by Indian workers?
Mahatma Gandhi supports Palestine and rejects the Zionist plan. New Delhi became the first non-Arab capital to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization. Indian citizens are banned from entering Israel.
The two countries then made secret arms deals in 1971, and diplomatic relations improved in 1992. Then, in 2014, Narendra Modi took office as Prime Minister, flipping the narrative.
He turned Israel into a close ally and allowed more than 42,000 of his citizens to work there. Modi's decision stems from mutual economic interests and shared ideology.
In terms of economics, there are new avenues for Indian labor at a time when India is the largest buyer of Israeli arms, accounting for over 50%.
Ideologically, Modi responds to the alignment with the extremist Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party. India was shaken by this in 2019 as it targeted all minorities coming from neighboring countries except Muslims.
Many activists, including labor unions in India, consider Modi's decision to send workers a clear sign of Islamophobia, given the ethnic cleansing Palestinians face daily.
Digital campaigns have also sprung up, suggesting that Indian migration stems from desperation. Many argue they'd rather risk death in a war zone than die of hunger. They migrate for better wages despite the deteriorating living conditions for workers in Israel, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.
Of course, this is not just the story of India. There is also a significant influx of Thais, Chinese, and other nationalities in Israel. Some demand even a partial reintroduction of Palestinians to ease tensions between the two sides. But the predominant opinion still supports their complete absence.
News Bulletin Reports
India
Labor
Israel
Gaza
Plaestine
War
Next
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
0
World News
2024-01-08
Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war
World News
2024-01-08
Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Israel will not stop Gaza war without hostage release: Defense Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Israel will not stop Gaza war without hostage release: Defense Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32
Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32
Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured
0
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
0
World News
2023-08-01
China floods: 11 dead and 27 missing in Beijing
World News
2023-08-01
China floods: 11 dead and 27 missing in Beijing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
2
Lebanon News
02:44
Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm
Lebanon News
02:44
Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports
4
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
5
Lebanon News
16:17
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:17
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:26
Israeli strikes persist amidst 'intense' clashes in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:26
Israeli strikes persist amidst 'intense' clashes in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
15:11
Commitment to UNIFIL: Lebanese and Italian PMs affirm importance of stability in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:11
Commitment to UNIFIL: Lebanese and Italian PMs affirm importance of stability in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More