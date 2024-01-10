Limited progress: Israel's actions despite US concerns on multiple fronts amidst tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10 | 11:23
High views
3min
Limited progress: Israel's actions despite US concerns on multiple fronts amidst tensions

Israel did not deter US concerns about the risk of the fighting on the northern front expanding into confrontations that compromise multiple fronts. 

The Israeli army chose the timing to continue its operations, which began with the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the southern suburbs of Beirut during meetings between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli officials, to execute three specific operations against Hezbollah.

Concerns about escalating operations in Lebanon coincide with hospitals in the north receiving instructions to elevate their readiness and prepare to receive dozens of casualties.

This contradicts Israel's communication to Blinken that it prefers a diplomatic solution first, while security officials warned that igniting this region will not achieve Israel's objectives.

Tel Aviv's attempt to show agreement with Washington on the army continuing the second phase of its objectives against Hezbollah, even at a lower level, did not materialize on the ground. 

This is on the Lebanese-Israeli border. As for the Gaza Strip, Blinken did not make progress. 

Israel did not present its vision for the post-war situation in the Gaza Strip, linking it to the results of Blinken's meetings in Ramallah, hoping that its position will crystallize on Thursday. 

As for easing the fighting, compliance with the US demand was in line with the second phase of the ground operation initiated by the army in Gaza. 

However, Israeli consensus on rejecting the return of a million Palestinians to their homes across the sector, for various reasons, left Blinken without tangible accomplishments to conclude his meetings.

Israel found in Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's call for Islamic countries to support Hamas with weapons a fundamental excuse to reject the return. 

In this scene, Palestinians hope for the implementation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promise to Blinken to allow a United Nations mission to visit the northern Gaza Strip, closely inspect the infrastructure's condition, and map out the region's needs. 

This comes as the percentage of those suffering from a severe health and food crisis there has risen to 90% of Gazans.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
