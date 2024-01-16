News
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
2024-01-16
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
This video was the last video received by the families of illegal migrants from Lebanon to Cyprus. After that, contact was lost with the boat and its migrant passengers, who either came directly from Syria through smuggling routes for migration by sea or were residing in Lebanon.
Looking back on December 12, 2023, the weather was unstable, with strong winds and increased wave activity. Despite this, three boats arrived in Cyprus on that date, and no bodies reached the shores.
Another hypothesis, circulating as unconfirmed information among locals, suggests the possible presence of Captagon or drugs on board, leading to their detention.
The only known Lebanese on board is the captain, Fares Taleb, from Bebnine in Akkar. His family, when visited, declined to comment. The security apparatus does not have a definitive answer, and communication with the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to yield a response.
Families have staged a protest outside the Cypriot embassy in Lebanon, waiting for answers from its authorities or the British regarding the fate of their loved ones.
