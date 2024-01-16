Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon&#39;s migrant boat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

This video was the last video received by the families of illegal migrants from Lebanon to Cyprus. After that, contact was lost with the boat and its migrant passengers, who either came directly from Syria through smuggling routes for migration by sea or were residing in Lebanon.

Looking back on December 12, 2023, the weather was unstable, with strong winds and increased wave activity. Despite this, three boats arrived in Cyprus on that date, and no bodies reached the shores.

Another hypothesis, circulating as unconfirmed information among locals, suggests the possible presence of Captagon or drugs on board, leading to their detention.

The only known Lebanese on board is the captain, Fares Taleb, from Bebnine in Akkar. His family, when visited, declined to comment. The security apparatus does not have a definitive answer, and communication with the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to yield a response.

Families have staged a protest outside the Cypriot embassy in Lebanon, waiting for answers from its authorities or the British regarding the fate of their loved ones.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Illegal

Migrants

Lebanon

Cyprus

Boat

Passengers

Syria

Smuggling

Migration

Sea

Akkar

Bebnine

LBCI Next
Security Shifts Prompt Israeli Responses on Multiple Fronts
Diplomatic Disconnect: Silence Between Biden and Netanyahu Signals Strained Ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Naval Patrol Thwarts Illegal Migration Attempt, Rescues 18 Syrian Nationals off Tripoli Coast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-12

Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-10

'Chilled excitement:' In videos, Lebanon sees first snowfall amid delayed season

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Security Shifts Prompt Israeli Responses on Multiple Fronts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:52

Lebanese couturiers enchant Critics Choice and 75th Emmy red carpets

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:34

Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention

LBCI
Middle East News
07:51

Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Attempts to activate the presidential file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More