Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support

The Israeli police assaulted Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif for participating in a peaceful demonstration against the government.

The Israeli Knesset is the parliament, the highest legislative body, and its members are supposed to enjoy immunity, but that did not prevent this member from being attacked.

According to Israeli newspapers, Cassif recently stirred a new "political storm" in Israel. He signed a petition supporting South Africa's case in the International Court of Justice against Israel, accusing it of genocide.

In response, member of the Israeli Knesset Oded Forer launched a campaign to collect signatures from more than 70 members to expel Cassif from the Knesset due to his support for South Africa, stating, "He should soon find himself outside the Knesset, and preferably outside the borders of the State of Israel."

More than 85 members of the Knesset have signed isolation measures against Cassif, who described the move as oppressive, affirming that he will continue to resist war because he opposes the shedding of innocent blood.

After more than a hundred days of the Gaza war and the atrocities witnessed, this incident is one of the phenomena recorded in Israel that protests against the extremism of the Netanyahu government.

Another phenomenon was recorded when a presenter on Channel 13 in Israel fired Knesset member Nissim Vaturi because he called for burning Gaza entirely.

These are voices rising here and there, but the question remains: Are they sufficient to impact Israeli society?
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Police

Assault

Israel

Knesset

Ofer Cassif

Peaceful

Demonstration

LBCI Next
Security Shifts Prompt Israeli Responses on Multiple Fronts
Diplomatic Disconnect: Silence Between Biden and Netanyahu Signals Strained Ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-15

Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-14

Israeli Knesset passes new wartime budget

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22

Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-20

Israeli Knesset Committee Faces Turmoil Over Death Penalty Proposal for Palestinian Prisoners

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Security Shifts Prompt Israeli Responses on Multiple Fronts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:52

Lebanese couturiers enchant Critics Choice and 75th Emmy red carpets

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:34

Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention

LBCI
Middle East News
07:51

Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Attempts to activate the presidential file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More