Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support

The Israeli police assaulted Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif for participating in a peaceful demonstration against the government.



The Israeli Knesset is the parliament, the highest legislative body, and its members are supposed to enjoy immunity, but that did not prevent this member from being attacked.



According to Israeli newspapers, Cassif recently stirred a new "political storm" in Israel. He signed a petition supporting South Africa's case in the International Court of Justice against Israel, accusing it of genocide.



In response, member of the Israeli Knesset Oded Forer launched a campaign to collect signatures from more than 70 members to expel Cassif from the Knesset due to his support for South Africa, stating, "He should soon find himself outside the Knesset, and preferably outside the borders of the State of Israel."



More than 85 members of the Knesset have signed isolation measures against Cassif, who described the move as oppressive, affirming that he will continue to resist war because he opposes the shedding of innocent blood.



After more than a hundred days of the Gaza war and the atrocities witnessed, this incident is one of the phenomena recorded in Israel that protests against the extremism of the Netanyahu government.



Another phenomenon was recorded when a presenter on Channel 13 in Israel fired Knesset member Nissim Vaturi because he called for burning Gaza entirely.



These are voices rising here and there, but the question remains: Are they sufficient to impact Israeli society?