News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
Lebanon Economy
28-03-2025 | 04:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
On Friday, March 28, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 16,000, diesel dropped by LBP 1,000, and gas remained the same.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,396,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,436,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,293,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,103,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Increase
Diesel
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-28
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-28
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-14
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-14
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
Lebanon Economy
12:41
IMF says Lebanon needs comprehensive economic strategy, confirms loan request
Lebanon Economy
12:41
IMF says Lebanon needs comprehensive economic strategy, confirms loan request
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26
Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26
Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
Dutch ambassador discusses judicial reform, Beirut port blast probe with Lebanon's Justice Minister
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
Dutch ambassador discusses judicial reform, Beirut port blast probe with Lebanon's Justice Minister
0
Lebanon News
08:45
Macron expresses solidarity with Lebanon, calls for Israeli withdrawal and reform support
Lebanon News
08:45
Macron expresses solidarity with Lebanon, calls for Israeli withdrawal and reform support
0
World News
2025-01-21
Blast at Spain's Barcelona port kills one, emergency services say
World News
2025-01-21
Blast at Spain's Barcelona port kills one, emergency services say
0
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
2
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
5
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting
6
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
8
Lebanon News
05:20
Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now
Lebanon News
05:20
Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More