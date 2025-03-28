On Friday, March 28, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 16,000, diesel dropped by LBP 1,000, and gas remained the same.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:





- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,396,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,436,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,293,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,103,000