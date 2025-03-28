Lebanon's fuel prices increase

Lebanon Economy
28-03-2025 | 04:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices increase
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices increase

On Friday, March 28, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 16,000, diesel dropped by LBP 1,000, and gas remained the same.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:


- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,396,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,436,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,293,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,103,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Increase

Diesel

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-28

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26

Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-14

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:41

IMF says Lebanon needs comprehensive economic strategy, confirms loan request

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26

Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26

Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

Dutch ambassador discusses judicial reform, Beirut port blast probe with Lebanon's Justice Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Macron expresses solidarity with Lebanon, calls for Israeli withdrawal and reform support

LBCI
World News
2025-01-21

Blast at Spain's Barcelona port kills one, emergency services say

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:02

Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More