By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17 | 12:20
High views
By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon&#39;s ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy
2min
By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

The skiing season in Lebanon has kicked off this year in several resorts. It is a season that many eagerly await.

Despite the delayed start of the "ski season" this year, enthusiasts of this sport are always ready to enjoy the pleasant weather and the quality of the snow.

This winter sport attracts people of all ages, and their enthusiasts are many, reaching 75,000 last year and 100,000 in previous years, with the season extending for several months.

This season, despite expectations of its limited duration, a large number of young people are counting on it.

Not only that, but mountainous areas in general, and areas surrounding ski resorts in particular, come to life during this season.

The percentage of demand for restaurants surrounding the ski centers, which number about 200, reaches 80 percent, while interest during the off-season is minimal.

Hotels and guesthouses are fully booked on weekends, with reservation rates reaching 100 percent.

And so, the ski season has begun, with Lebanese and Arab tourists especially looking forward to more snowfall for all resorts to open and for everyone to experience winter as they are accustomed to.
 

