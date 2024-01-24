Drug and weapons smuggling: What is specifically happening on the Syrian-Jordanian border?

2024-01-24 | 11:15
Drug and weapons smuggling: What is specifically happening on the Syrian-Jordanian border?

Has the "squares unit" scope expanded from Iraq to Yemen, passing through Lebanon and Syria to include Jordan?

For years, Jordan has been active in thwarting drug smuggling operations originating from Syria.

However, since October 7, a new trend has emerged involving weapons smuggling.

According to CNN, groups allegedly supported by Iran attempted to smuggle rocket weapons recently, specifically RPGs, from Syria to Jordan. This marks the first instance of such an attempt involving this type of weaponry.

As reported by Reuters, officials from Jordan stated that the increase in these incidents coincides with the rise in attacks on US bases in northern Syria and Iraq. Various factions aligned with Iran are reportedly showing solidarity with Hamas in its war with Israel in Gaza.

What is specifically happening on the Syrian-Jordanian border?

Information is conflicting regarding Iran and its regional allies' attempts to smuggle weapons into Jordan. This is seen as an effort to extend the conflict to the West Bank in the event Israel opens the West Bank front.

Consequently, border clashes between Jordanian border guards and armed groups on the northern borders have intensified. Jordan has responded with airstrikes on Syrian territory, both acknowledged and undisclosed.

The recent focus on weapons smuggling does not overshadow the ongoing efforts by Jordan to combat drug trafficking.

The latest effort was an airstrike in southern Syria on January 18, resulting in the deaths of at least ten individuals, including two involved in the drug trade. This prompted both local and international voices to reject Jordan's airstrikes.

The "Men of Dignity" movement in Suwayda called on Jordan to halt its military operations in the province to protect civilians' lives, stressing its readiness to pursue those involved in drug trafficking.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry declared that there is "no justification" for Jordanian airstrikes within Syrian territory, stating "an intention to contain the situation to avoid affecting the ongoing efforts to restore fraternal relations between the two countries."

Jordan affirms that drug and weapon smuggling across the Syrian border poses a threat to national security and vows to continue addressing this danger and anyone behind it.

In this complex landscape, Jordan remains committed to its war against drug and weapon smugglers, seeking to avoid becoming a corridor or a battleground it does not want to include its territory.
 

