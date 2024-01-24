News
Southern issues, presidential vacuum, and currency woes: MPs steer 2024 budget session
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-24 | 11:16
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Southern issues, presidential vacuum, and currency woes: MPs steer 2024 budget session
No positive outcome was voiced about the 2024 budget project, to the extent that a number of deputies agreed to describe it as an "operating budget" at best, considering that the Finance and Budget Committee shifted it from bad to worse.
The budget constituted a minor portion in the first part of the session. MPs' interventions veered towards the southern situation, the presidential vacuum, the fate of deposits, and the US dollar exchange rate.
As for the actual discussion of the budget was limited to the fact that it comes without "cutting off accounts."
Meanwhile, the government seeks to generate revenues through taxes imposed on citizens despite the Finance and Budget Committee's attempts to mitigate them.
There is also a laxity in collecting customs duties, VAT, marine property violations, and a reluctance to confront the "black economy" and tax evaders.
Criticism of the budget also came from MPs, highlighting that it lacked a reform plan years after the financial and economic collapse, with the foundation of this plan being the protection of deposits.
During the session, the issue of withdrawing billions of dollars from Lebanon after October 17, 2019, was raised. Criticism focused on how the exchange rate for salaries and wage increases was calculated at LBP 10,000, while the "tax-collected" dollar reached LBP 69,000.
Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Elias Bou Saab overshadowed his speech in the budget session in defense of Minister Maurice Sleem.
His remarks on the budget were limited to one sentence related to rumors about a zero deficit.
Hezbollah dominated its speech with a focus on confronting Israeli occupation, the importance of this confrontation against the backdrop of the Gaza war, and how the resistance put Lebanon on the "regional arena" map, emphasizing the country's current circumstances.
Regarding Hezbollah's decision to go to war, MP Michel Moawad responded, considering that the decision of war and peace should be in the hands of the government and not entrusted to anyone.
Some spoke about the budget shortage, especially in the Ministry of Public Works budget. Notably, MP Georges Adwan praised the current Minister, Ali Hamie, for increasing the revenues of this ministry.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Budget
Hezbollah
Parliament
Finance And Budget Committee
Economy
Gaza
War
Reforms
