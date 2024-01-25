Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25 | 09:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon&#39;s 2024 Budget Approval
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval

The budget for the year 2024 will pass through the parliament, but the vote in favor of it will likely be weak, and the only reason for its passage in parliament is to prevent the government from issuing it by decree. 

In the interventions of the MPs on Thursday's first session, no one spoke positively about the budget, and it was noted in this session that discussions about the budget and financial matters, such as deposits and recovery plans, dominated political issues this time. 

MPs Halima Qaaqour, Cynthia Zarazir, and Paula Yacoubian were among the most prominent in criticizing the budget project.
 
MP Bilal Abdallah suggested that the budget was rushed and hoped it would be withdrawn and reconsidered. Also, criticisms were voiced by MPs Bilal al-Hashimi, Adnan Traboulsi, and Firas Hamdan, who cited the discrepancies in it, particularly regarding the revenue and deficit figures. 

In politics, calls for the election of a President of the Republic intensified, with the Moutahidoun MPs directly addressing Speaker Nabih Berri, urging him to hold consecutive sessions to achieve this entitlement.

The situation in the south was debated among MPs, with opinions ranging from absolute support for what Hezbollah is doing to objections to dragging Lebanon into war. 

In parliament and live on air, everything is said about the budget and other matters, but practically neither the government nor the parliament takes practical steps to overcome the economic and political impasse; neither the reform laws are passed, nor a president for the republic is elected.

News Bulletin Reports

Budget

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Navigating Investment Challenges in a Struggling Economy
'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22

Lebanon's fiscal quagmire: In-depth look at improvised policies and budgetary challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-20

Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:37

Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:50

Lebanon's Looming Decline: A Nation Grappling with Economic and Social Crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:37

Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:50

Lebanon's Looming Decline: A Nation Grappling with Economic and Social Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:29

Navigating Investment Challenges in a Struggling Economy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-24

Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701

LBCI
World News
2023-12-06

US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:06

Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More