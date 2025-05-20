News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
News Bulletin Reports
20-05-2025 | 13:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
If you’ve been benefiting from Banque du Liban’s circulars and withdrawing $500 or $250 per month, depending on your individual limit, you’re likely wondering whether those amounts will increase soon.
So far, there is no definitive decision from the central bank on the matter. According to banking sources, the current priority is finding a swift and comprehensive solution to the issue of frozen deposits in Lebanese banks.
“It is essential that deposits be returned to their owners in full,” said Banque du Liban Governor Karim Souaid during his first meeting with a delegation from the Association of Banks in Lebanon.
The governor shared his vision and ideas for restoring the central bank’s financial balance to distribute losses and responsibilities eventually.
According to available figures, the total value of frozen deposits is estimated at around $85 billion. The governor is working on a plan to reduce that amount by addressing irregularities that occurred both before and after the onset of the crisis.
Among the proposed ideas, according to banking sources, is the deduction of certain amounts from specific categories of deposits.
These include individuals who benefited from high interest rates and financial engineering schemes, those who repaid dollar-denominated loans in Lebanese lira at the official rate of 1,500 LBP or other below-market rates, and those who converted their deposits from Lebanese lira to U.S. dollars at the 1,500 rate after the 2019 crisis.
Deductions may also apply to accounts with sources of funds deemed suspicious.
Following such deductions—or partial deductions—the total value of deposits would be reduced, making repayment more manageable.
Responsibility for repaying depositors would be shared among the state, Banque du Liban, and the banks, which would be required to increase their capital and liquidity.
The governor reportedly told the Association of Banks that all financial institutions will be treated equally, with no favoritism, emphasizing his role as a regulator rather than a stakeholder.
He also underlined the importance of maintaining the central bank’s independence from the state, in order to protect its assets from potential lawsuits by Eurobond holders against the Lebanese government.
Such legal action could target Lebanon’s gold reserves, which are owned by the central bank and ultimately by depositors.
Sources within the Association of Banks described the meeting as positive, especially because they were included in the vision, ideas, and dialogue aimed at resolving the crisis—a shift from previous approaches in which the association was excluded from discussions.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Banque du Liban
Deposits
Funds
Economy
Central Bank
Karim Souaid
Association of Banks
Next
Municipal vote in war-torn south Lebanon highlights shifting political dynamics — the details
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-26
Developing countries should fast-track US trade deals: World Bank President
World News
2025-04-26
Developing countries should fast-track US trade deals: World Bank President
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet to fast-track key appointments, paving way for broader reforms — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet to fast-track key appointments, paving way for broader reforms — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-21
Speaker Berri says all political forces support depositors' rights to recover full bank deposits
Lebanon News
2025-03-21
Speaker Berri says all political forces support depositors' rights to recover full bank deposits
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-25
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-25
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
No exit until 'Hamas falls': Israel escalates war in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
No exit until 'Hamas falls': Israel escalates war in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon’s municipal elections cost $8 million: Could electronic voting be the solution?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon’s municipal elections cost $8 million: Could electronic voting be the solution?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Municipal vote in war-torn south Lebanon highlights shifting political dynamics — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Municipal vote in war-torn south Lebanon highlights shifting political dynamics — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:15
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
14:02
Lebanese army raids homes in Younine after fatal election-related shooting
Lebanon News
14:02
Lebanese army raids homes in Younine after fatal election-related shooting
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Abbas to discuss weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian camps during Beirut visit: AFP
Lebanon News
11:51
Abbas to discuss weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian camps during Beirut visit: AFP
0
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
04:01
WHO assembly adopts pandemic agreement
World News
04:01
WHO assembly adopts pandemic agreement
2
Lebanon News
08:15
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:15
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
4
Lebanon News
03:13
Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:13
Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri
Lebanon News
05:43
Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri
6
Lebanon News
09:30
Lebanon has 'more' to do on Hezbollah's disarmament, US envoy Morgan Ortagus says
Lebanon News
09:30
Lebanon has 'more' to do on Hezbollah's disarmament, US envoy Morgan Ortagus says
7
Lebanon News
14:02
Lebanese army raids homes in Younine after fatal election-related shooting
Lebanon News
14:02
Lebanese army raids homes in Younine after fatal election-related shooting
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More