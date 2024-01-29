News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29 | 11:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
Report by Remy Derbass, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The 2024 budget, approved by the Parliament last Friday, relies on taxes and fees.
While a significant portion directly impacts the citizens' pockets, it undoubtedly compelled those with substantial wealth, particularly those violating the laws, to pay their dues to the Lebanese state.
Public marine property is one of these violations. Hence, the Ministry of Public Works proposed imposing financial penalties on the violators.
Consequently, anyone licensed to occupy public maritime properties who violates the principle of encroaching on public beaches would be penalized by paying a financial fine.
The fines range from $10,000 to $35,000, depending on the type and extent of the violation. Violators are compelled to pay double the fine if repeated.
Will the battle to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties commence, or will it remain ink on paper?
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
2024 Budget
Parliament
Taxes
Violation
Maritime
Properties
Next
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-25
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
Lebanon News
2024-01-25
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
0
Middle East News
04:32
Kuwaiti Parliament calls for emergency session to discuss violations in Gaza
Middle East News
04:32
Kuwaiti Parliament calls for emergency session to discuss violations in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
0
Middle East News
10:07
Missile warning sirens blare in major cities in central Israel
Middle East News
10:07
Missile warning sirens blare in major cities in central Israel
0
Middle East News
08:46
Netanyahu accuses UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas
Middle East News
08:46
Netanyahu accuses UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas
0
World News
09:37
US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'
World News
09:37
US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
2
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
3
Middle East News
07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
Middle East News
07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
4
Lebanon News
03:52
Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications
Lebanon News
03:52
Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications
5
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
6
Variety and Tech
05:20
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
Variety and Tech
05:20
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
7
World News
09:37
US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'
World News
09:37
US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More