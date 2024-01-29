Report by Remy Derbass, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The 2024 budget, approved by the Parliament last Friday, relies on taxes and fees.



While a significant portion directly impacts the citizens' pockets, it undoubtedly compelled those with substantial wealth, particularly those violating the laws, to pay their dues to the Lebanese state.



Public marine property is one of these violations. Hence, the Ministry of Public Works proposed imposing financial penalties on the violators.



Consequently, anyone licensed to occupy public maritime properties who violates the principle of encroaching on public beaches would be penalized by paying a financial fine.



The fines range from $10,000 to $35,000, depending on the type and extent of the violation. Violators are compelled to pay double the fine if repeated.



Will the battle to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties commence, or will it remain ink on paper?