Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza



Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

A recent right-wing Israeli conference on building settlements has revealed a series of provocative demands, shedding light on the true nature of Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.



The conference was attended by 12 ministers and 15 Knesset members, including members of the ruling Likud party.



The conference concluded by adopting positions that put Israel in an absolute internal crisis alongside Washington and international and Arab nations.



Among the controversial proposals discussed at the conference was a settlement plan focusing on Gush Katif, Gaza City, and Khan Yunis.



The prospect of reintroducing military rule to Gaza has sparked outrage from opposition parties, military officials, and international entities, viewing it as a threat to the ongoing efforts for a sustainable solution in Gaza and the surrounding region.



The extensive participation of ministers and Knesset members in the conference on building settlements coincided with military and security institutions examining how to deal with the current situation in Gaza.



The military, struggling with the reengagement in multiple regions from which it previously withdrew, faces a challenging situation with at least 2,000 Hamas elements returning to fight fiercely in these areas.



The most severe repercussions of the settlement plan for Gaza are felt in the ongoing negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal being held in Paris.



Israeli sources suggest that the gap remains significant, especially as Hamas insists on a complete ceasefire before any deal is executed.



As the Knesset reviews the initial outcomes of the Paris Quadripartite summit on Monday and monitors developments in Gaza, the military grapples with the complexity of achieving its regional goals.



The settler conference was shocking, exposing celebrations and dancing in times of war as if this joy was because they achieved their political ambitions.



The conference not only risks further exacerbating the situation in Gaza but also strains relations with the United States, given its clear stance against supporting renewed settlement activities in the region.



While the military has achieved successes in Gaza, shortcomings in achieving civilian control over the territory persist, allowing Hamas to regain influence with regard to its civilian authority despite military setbacks.



Nevertheless, the truth remains that Hamas will stand in Gaza.



