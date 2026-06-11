Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel welcomes Saudi decision to resume Lebanese imports

Kataeb Party leader and MP Samy Gemayel welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to resume accepting Lebanese exports, describing the move as a sign of support for Lebanon's state institutions, economy and future generations.



In a post on X, Gemayel thanked Saudi Arabia's leadership and people for the decision, saying it demonstrates the kingdom's continued commitment to Lebanon.



“Lebanese know well the difference between those who exported crises to Lebanon and those who open markets to the Lebanese,” Gemayel wrote.



He said the decision confirms that Arab countries have long been a genuine source of support for Lebanon, adding that Saudi Arabia “does not offer slogans, but creates opportunities and translates its support into actions.”



Saudi Arabia recently announced the resumption of Lebanese exports after years of restrictions.