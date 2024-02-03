Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria

2024-02-03 | 09:35
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria

Hezbollah strongly condemned the blatant US aggression on Iraq and Syria, which targeted several areas in both sisterly countries and resulted in the loss of lives and injuries.
In a statement, Hezbollah considered the actions of the United States to be a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both states, posing a threat to their security and territorial integrity, and a blatant disregard for all international and humanitarian laws.
It pointed out that this new aggression contributes to destabilizing the region, creating justifications and flimsy excuses for the continued US occupation of several areas in Iraq and Syria against the will of their people who aspire to freedom and independence.
Hezbollah viewed the US aggression on Iraq, Syria, and Yemen as exposing the falsehood of US claims of not seeking to expand the conflict in the region; on the contrary, it contributes to inflaming conflict, tension, and escalating wars in the region.
Hezbollah stated in its statement: "We believe that this criminal aggression pushes the Iraqi and Syrian peoples to adhere to the path of resistance to liberate their countries from US occupation and to continue supporting and backing the oppressed Gaza Strip until the Zionist aggression and its crimes cease."
Hezbollah offered its deepest condolences for the families of the fallen martyrs, and for the wounded to recover swiftly and completely.

