Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine JaroudiRussian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a rare interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, blending historical anecdotes with jest as he addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia's relations with the West.During the approximately 30-minute exchange, what began as a 30-second answer from Putin evolved into a historical discourse as he delved into a historical narrative spanning from the establishment of the Russian dynasty in 862 AD to the present day, emphasizing one singular point.Regarding the continuing Russo-Ukrainian conflict, Putin reiterated his blame on NATO and the United States, holding them responsible for perpetuating the war.Putin teased Carlson about the seriousness of their conversation, marking his first interview with a Western journalist since the onset of the Russo-Ukrainian war.Moreover, Putin emphasized Russia's determination to pursue its interests while denying any intention to escalate the war with other countries like Poland and Latvia.However, Putin remained confident that Russia and Ukraine would eventually resolve their differences swiftly.Throughout the interview, the Russian President maintained a light-hearted demeanor, even when questioned about the explosion that disrupted the Russian gas pipeline, Nord Stream, which supplies Europe.In response, his answer was sarcastic, adding to the light-hearted nature of the interview.