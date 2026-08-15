PM Salam condemns Israeli escalation in southern Lebanon, calls for halt

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the Israeli escalation in Nabatieh, Ansar, Deir al-Zahrani and surrounding villages since dawn was “extremely dangerous” and undermined efforts to maintain stability in southern Lebanon.



He said the seven people killed in the Israeli strike on Ansar were civilians, including children and women, and not military targets.



Salam stressed that any military infrastructure on Lebanese territory falls solely under the responsibility of the Lebanese state and the Lebanese Army, adding that its presence does not give Israel the right to violate Lebanese territory or put civilians at risk.



He called on Israel to end the escalation, stressing that the safety of civilians and their right to live on their land “are not up for negotiation.”