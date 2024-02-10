In a two-day visit packed with high-level meetings, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized Iran's role as a key player in resolving regional crises and engaged in strategic consultations with allies in Lebanon during a critical period for the Middle East.



According to LBCI, Amir-Abdollahian's presence in Lebanon underscores Iran's dedication to being part of the solution to the area's ongoing tensions.



This visit comes at a pivotal time, with ongoing negotiations in Egypt aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza, representing a potential turning point for regional stability.



Concurrently, discussions in Oman between American and Iranian representatives continue, highlighting the international efforts to address the complexities of Middle East peace.



Throughout his stay in Beirut, Amir-Abdollahian met with Palestinian leaders and Lebanese officials, where the sentiment towards de-escalation in Gaza was palpably positive, even though official announcements on the matter were scarce.



In meetings with Ziyad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, and Hamas official Osama Hamdan, there was a concerted emphasis on the need for a unified stance among Palestinian factions regarding the political initiatives proposed to end the conflict in Gaza.



A significant aspect of Amir-Abdollahian's visit was his discussion with Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.



The Iranian Foreign Minister shared outcomes from Iran's recent regional talks, while Nasrallah provided updates on the southern front's situation.



However, a noteworthy moment occurred during Amir-Abdollahian's meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.



The Iranian official expressed optimism about resolving the Gaza crisis through political means, contrasting sharply with the Israeli Prime Minister's view that continuing the conflict is necessary for his survival.



Amir-Abdollahian also briefed the Lebanese political sphere on the outcomes of his regional consultations, reinforcing Iran's diplomatic engagement across the Middle East.



The Iranian Foreign Minister's tour did not conclude in Beirut; it is set to continue across the region, with subsequent visits to Syria and Qatar.



As the Middle East faces a crossroads in its pursuit of peace and stability, the outcomes of these diplomatic efforts remain to be seen, highlighting the ongoing international dialogue surrounding the future of this historically tumultuous region.