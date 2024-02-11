Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks

2024-02-11 | 11:05
Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks
2min
Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
Israel and Hamas have entered into a new maneuver over the prisoner exchange deal, escalating their threats as each side sees its path to an agreement.

The Israeli War Cabinet, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, intensified their threats on Sunday, vowing to continue pressure on Hamas and not back down from invading Rafah. They believe that deepening and intensifying operations in Gaza will help reach a prisoner exchange deal. 

In return, officials in Hamas threatened to hinder negotiations if Israel persisted with its operation in Rafah.

Between Rafah and the prisoner exchange, attention turns to Cairo, where representatives of the three mediators, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, will arrive on Tuesday. 

They will be joined by the Israeli delegation led by Mossad Chief David Barnea in an attempt to progress in the negotiations, hoping to delay the talks even if it means stopping the invasion of Rafah.

During the weekly government session, Yoav Gallant and security officials presented reports on the challenges facing the military during the fighting, attempting to boost the morale of Israelis.

However, anger is mounting in Israel, especially among the families of hostages, amid clear divisions. 

A delegation from these families is heading to The Hague to file a complaint on behalf of the prisoners' families against Hamas leadership at the International Criminal Court. They seek to issue arrest warrants for Hamas leaders in Gaza and beyond.

Israeli authorities have cautioned against the repercussions of such a step on any decision Hamas might take, warning that it could lead to a return of the prisoner exchange negotiations to square one.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
