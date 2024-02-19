News
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
The Red Cross, in collaboration with the civil defense, retrieved two bodies from under the rubble in the collapsed building in Choueifat.
Lebanon News
Red Cross
Lebanon
Building
Collapse
Choueifat
