Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts

A crumbling building in Choueifat collapsed onto its inhabitants on Monday, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. The incident marks yet another catastrophe attributed to the deteriorating state of buildings in the area.

Rescue efforts, spearheaded by teams from the Civil Defense, the Red Cross, and the Islamic Risala Scout Association, persisted through the night and concluded Tuesday morning.



According to a statement released by the Lebanese Red Cross, the collapse occurred in the Chouaifet El Aamroussieh vicinity around 9 p.m.



“The tragic event claimed the lives of four individuals and left six others injured. Rescue teams, comprising six ambulances and a dedicated search and rescue unit, swiftly mobilized to the scene,” the statement mentioned.



It added: “Their valiant efforts led to the extraction of three bodies and three injured individuals from beneath the rubble. These victims were promptly transported to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.”



The statement further noted that while two individuals received on-site first aid and did not require hospitalization, one fatality, and one injury were reported from different locations.



The Red Cross also stated that rescue operations continued until 3 a.m.