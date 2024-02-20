Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts

Lebanon News
2024-02-20 | 03:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts

A crumbling building in Choueifat collapsed onto its inhabitants on Monday, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. The incident marks yet another catastrophe attributed to the deteriorating state of buildings in the area.
 
Rescue efforts, spearheaded by teams from the Civil Defense, the Red Cross, and the Islamic Risala Scout Association, persisted through the night and concluded Tuesday morning.

According to a statement released by the Lebanese Red Cross, the collapse occurred in the Chouaifet El Aamroussieh vicinity around 9 p.m. 

“The tragic event claimed the lives of four individuals and left six others injured. Rescue teams, comprising six ambulances and a dedicated search and rescue unit, swiftly mobilized to the scene,” the statement mentioned.

It added: “Their valiant efforts led to the extraction of three bodies and three injured individuals from beneath the rubble. These victims were promptly transported to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.”

The statement further noted that while two individuals received on-site first aid and did not require hospitalization, one fatality, and one injury were reported from different locations.

The Red Cross also stated that rescue operations continued until 3 a.m. 

Lebanon News

Choueifat

Red Cross

Destruction

Building

Collapse

Rescue

LBCI Next
MP Kassem Hashem urges dialogue over obstinate stance on presidential deadline
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Army Assists in Rescue Operation Following Building Collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Bou Habib meets with French ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Army Assists in Rescue Operation Following Building Collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Retired Private Schools Teachers Stage Sit-In Outside Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Fares Souaid to LBCI: Lebanese are captives of 'wait-and-see policy' until Iran-Washington understanding conditions solidify

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15

UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

South Africa asks ICJ to find Israeli occupation illegal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More