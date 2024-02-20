News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian.
A new disaster hit Choueifat, as a residential building consisting of three floors collapsed on the heads of four families living in it. The toll was four dead and six injured, according to the Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense.
The cause of the building collapse this time was the sliding of the soil and rocks from the mountain behind it due to the absence of a sturdy support wall to protect it, violating the law.
Did the building owner inform of this, and did he take any action, especially since the construction laws are clear, stating that the legal responsibility lies with the owners of the building, obliged to preserve their property, renovate their buildings, and maintain them to ensure the safety of occupants and neighbors?
The responsibility is not limited to the building or property owner alone. According to the law, it is the municipality's duty to intervene when there is a building threatened with collapse by issuing a maintenance warning to the property owner.
In case of non-compliance, the municipality has the authority to forcibly evacuate the building.
The absence of a support wall or cracks in the building's foundations has the same result: repeated crimes in several areas, and the reason is the non-enforcement of the law.
What happened in Choueifat could happen again. The number of buildings threatened with collapse, as counted by municipalities, is 1140 properties across Lebanon in need of immediate evacuation, reinforcement, and renovation.
Due to a lack of financial resources, the Lebanese government is seeking funding from international organizations, a step that remains, as of now, far from implementation.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Choueifat
Building
Collapse
Red Cross
Civil Defense
Next
Impact of Fee Changes in Lebanon: Budget Revisions and Financial Realities
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
0
Lebanon News
03:09
Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts
Lebanon News
03:09
Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts
0
Lebanon News
01:51
Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response
Lebanon News
01:51
Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response
0
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Tactical achievements instead of strategic goals: Israeli discussions on Rafah invasion
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Tactical achievements instead of strategic goals: Israeli discussions on Rafah invasion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Hezbollah mourns loss of two martyrs from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Hezbollah mourns loss of two martyrs from Southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Press Highlights
02:14
Sources to Al Anbaa: French envoy Le Drian to visit Lebanon ahead of Ramadan
Press Highlights
02:14
Sources to Al Anbaa: French envoy Le Drian to visit Lebanon ahead of Ramadan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
2
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
3
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
4
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
5
Lebanon News
15:00
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
Lebanon News
15:00
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:40
Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action
News Bulletin Reports
08:40
Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More