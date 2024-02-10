Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disregarded international, American, and Palestinian warnings about the grave humanitarian implications of a potential invasion of Rafah, home to at least 1.4 million Palestinians.



Despite the outcry, Netanyahu informed Washington and regional countries of the operation, directing the military and security forces to finalize a plan aimed at dismantling Hamas factions before Ramadan.



However, the army's Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, deemed the execution of such a plan before Ramadan as impossible due to the necessity of evacuating Rafah's dense population.



The Israeli cabinet considered two options: relocating residents to Khan Yunis, north of Rafah, or allowing tens of thousands from Gaza to return to designated residential areas in the northern part of the Strip, like schools and a "tent city."



This focus on civilian evacuation from Rafah, unlike previous instances where residents were merely advised to leave areas of military engagement, highlights the unique demographic challenge.



Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip and one of the most densely populated areas in the world, covers an area of 55 square kilometers, teeming with 1.4 million people.



This equates to over 27,000 individuals per square kilometer, far surpassing normal crowding measures of three to four persons per square meter.



In Rafah, every square meter is shared by 27 individuals, turning any military action into a potential humanitarian disaster.



Rafah's history with destruction and displacement dates back to 1982, following the Camp David Accords and Israel's withdrawal from Sinai, dividing the city into Egyptian and Palestinian sections, thereby splitting families and communities with barriers and barbed wire.



The establishment of a buffer zone led to the destruction of the city center by Israel and Egypt.



Rafah's strategic importance to Israel as a Hamas stronghold, coupled with over four months of unachieved military objectives, positions the city as Israel's last decisive battle against Hamas.



The residents of Rafah, now seen as the last bargaining chip for Israel, face an uncertain future.



Military and political experts express concern over the operation's timing and feasibility. Amir Bar Shalom, a military affairs expert, criticizes the timing set by the Prime Minister, emphasizing the risk of setting inflexible goals in warfare.



Political analyst Yaron Avraham points out the Chief of Staff's stance on the impossibility of executing the plan without relocating 1.4 million citizens to the north and the challenges of reaching understandings with Egypt regarding the Philadelphi Route.



As Israel stands on the brink of action in Rafah, the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe looms large, raising questions about the efficacy of military solutions and the grave consequences for the densely populated city's residents.