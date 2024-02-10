News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The looming threat over Rafah: Israel's controversial plan amid international warnings
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10 | 14:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The looming threat over Rafah: Israel's controversial plan amid international warnings
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disregarded international, American, and Palestinian warnings about the grave humanitarian implications of a potential invasion of Rafah, home to at least 1.4 million Palestinians.
Despite the outcry, Netanyahu informed Washington and regional countries of the operation, directing the military and security forces to finalize a plan aimed at dismantling Hamas factions before Ramadan.
However, the army's Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, deemed the execution of such a plan before Ramadan as impossible due to the necessity of evacuating Rafah's dense population.
The Israeli cabinet considered two options: relocating residents to Khan Yunis, north of Rafah, or allowing tens of thousands from Gaza to return to designated residential areas in the northern part of the Strip, like schools and a "tent city."
This focus on civilian evacuation from Rafah, unlike previous instances where residents were merely advised to leave areas of military engagement, highlights the unique demographic challenge.
Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip and one of the most densely populated areas in the world, covers an area of 55 square kilometers, teeming with 1.4 million people.
This equates to over 27,000 individuals per square kilometer, far surpassing normal crowding measures of three to four persons per square meter.
In Rafah, every square meter is shared by 27 individuals, turning any military action into a potential humanitarian disaster.
Rafah's history with destruction and displacement dates back to 1982, following the Camp David Accords and Israel's withdrawal from Sinai, dividing the city into Egyptian and Palestinian sections, thereby splitting families and communities with barriers and barbed wire.
The establishment of a buffer zone led to the destruction of the city center by Israel and Egypt.
Rafah's strategic importance to Israel as a Hamas stronghold, coupled with over four months of unachieved military objectives, positions the city as Israel's last decisive battle against Hamas.
The residents of Rafah, now seen as the last bargaining chip for Israel, face an uncertain future.
Military and political experts express concern over the operation's timing and feasibility. Amir Bar Shalom, a military affairs expert, criticizes the timing set by the Prime Minister, emphasizing the risk of setting inflexible goals in warfare.
Political analyst Yaron Avraham points out the Chief of Staff's stance on the impossibility of executing the plan without relocating 1.4 million citizens to the north and the challenges of reaching understandings with Egypt regarding the Philadelphi Route.
As Israel stands on the brink of action in Rafah, the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe looms large, raising questions about the efficacy of military solutions and the grave consequences for the densely populated city's residents.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Threat
Rafah
Israel
Gaza
Conflict
Next
Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict
From history to humor: Putin's versatility in interview with Tucker Carlson
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-08
Israeli Army intensifies strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-08
Israeli Army intensifies strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Ethiopia's strategic move: Gaining access to the Red Sea through Somaliland
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Ethiopia's strategic move: Gaining access to the Red Sea through Somaliland
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-10
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-10
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
0
World News
2023-08-16
Russia says it "killed" four Ukrainian "saboteurs" on the border
World News
2023-08-16
Russia says it "killed" four Ukrainian "saboteurs" on the border
0
Middle East News
2023-10-30
Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-10-30
Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:41
Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
02:41
Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster
3
Press Highlights
02:52
Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut
Press Highlights
02:52
Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut
4
Press Highlights
00:48
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
Press Highlights
00:48
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:00
Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation
Lebanon News
05:00
Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More