Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14 | 10:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian.
Mohammed Soweid, a displaced from the border town of Dhayra, does not know where to go after the war's end in the south.
He can not believe he lost the "fatigue of his lifetime" with his brother in just a few seconds. All that remained for him was a paper, including the building specifications they had once owned.
Mohammed is one of the victims in Dhayra, which was subjected to destruction by Israeli tanks and artillery.
The devastation in Dhayra echoes the extensive damage in Kfarkela, Aita al-Shaab, and Aitaroun, where an entire neighborhood was destroyed, as well as in Houla and Yaroun.
The war is not over yet, but the Council for South Lebanon has compiled unofficial figures indicating the complete destruction of 550 houses and varying degrees of damage to 8,000 houses.
Three hundred cars were burned by the war, not to mention the damage to infrastructure and roads.
The Southerners' suffering from the Israeli war continues today. In the July 2006 war, Khiam, Bint Jbeil, Maroun al-Ras, and Aita al-Shaab, suffered the most significant share of destruction.
The damages in the south affected more than 84,000 houses, including over 9,000 destroyed and rebuilt.
This number includes the south, excluding Beirut.
In 2006, several countries engaged in compensation and reconstruction. Today, who will compensate?
The direct cost of the Israeli war is on the rise, while the indirect cost affecting institutions, shops, stalled projects, unharvested crops, and unseeded or burned lands is much higher than the direct cost.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Strikes
Israel
Destruction
Damage
War
Numbers
July 2006 War
Beirut
South
