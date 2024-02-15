Gaza Crisis: Israeli Military Escalation and Political Strain

Report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The Israeli army intensified its fighting in Gaza, specifically in the depths of Khan Yunis, while launching an attack on Nasser Hospital under the pretext of the presence of Israeli hostages there. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu escalated his threats of further fighting in Gaza, amid preparations by his army for a ground invasion of Rafah.

During a meeting of the War Cabinet in the absence of the head of the National Camp Party, Benny Gantz, and party member Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu prevented the Israeli delegation from participating in the ongoing talks in Cairo regarding the hostages exchange deal, reiterating his threat that military pressure alone would bring them back.



As the Cabinet, along with security agencies, discusses ways to deal with Gaza and invade Rafah, Israelis rejected any proposed plan for a ceasefire and advancing a political solution before achieving the declared objectives of the war.

Netanyahu's stance was met with threats from his coalition partners, Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, to immediately withdraw from the government if any plan proposing a peaceful solution with the Palestinians proceeds, prompting internal movements cautioning against these government positions.



On the other hand, Washington presents a US plan for a two-state solution, with progress contingent upon achieving a hostages exchange deal and a ceasefire.





Amidst US political movement and internal Israeli conflict, the families of hostages hold the government responsible for the safety of their loved ones in Gaza.



Meanwhile, voices of soldiers refusing to continue fighting in Gaza grow louder, amidst poor psychological and physical conditions they endure. Among these soldiers are those from the "Shaked" battalion who were withdrawn from Gaza by the army and detained in a prison within the Zikim military base after refusing to fight.



They were followed in refusal by soldiers from the Givati and Paratroopers brigades, actions the army fears will have repercussions on the fighting.