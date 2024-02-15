News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza Crisis: Israeli Military Escalation and Political Strain
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-15 | 08:42
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gaza Crisis: Israeli Military Escalation and Political Strain
Report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The Israeli army intensified its fighting in Gaza, specifically in the depths of Khan Yunis, while launching an attack on Nasser Hospital under the pretext of the presence of Israeli hostages there. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu escalated his threats of further fighting in Gaza, amid preparations by his army for a ground invasion of Rafah.
During a meeting of the War Cabinet in the absence of the head of the National Camp Party, Benny Gantz, and party member Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu prevented the Israeli delegation from participating in the ongoing talks in Cairo regarding the hostages exchange deal, reiterating his threat that military pressure alone would bring them back.
As the Cabinet, along with security agencies, discusses ways to deal with Gaza and invade Rafah, Israelis rejected any proposed plan for a ceasefire and advancing a political solution before achieving the declared objectives of the war.
Netanyahu's stance was met with threats from his coalition partners, Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, to immediately withdraw from the government if any plan proposing a peaceful solution with the Palestinians proceeds, prompting internal movements cautioning against these government positions.
On the other hand, Washington presents a US plan for a two-state solution, with progress contingent upon achieving a hostages exchange deal and a ceasefire.
Amidst US political movement and internal Israeli conflict, the families of hostages hold the government responsible for the safety of their loved ones in Gaza.
Meanwhile, voices of soldiers refusing to continue fighting in Gaza grow louder, amidst poor psychological and physical conditions they endure. Among these soldiers are those from the "Shaked" battalion who were withdrawn from Gaza by the army and detained in a prison within the Zikim military base after refusing to fight.
They were followed in refusal by soldiers from the Givati and Paratroopers brigades, actions the army fears will have repercussions on the fighting.
News Bulletin Reports
Gaza
Israel
Palestine
Next
From Fiction to Reality: Examining the Influence of Palestinian and Israeli Drama
Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Day 132: The death toll in Gaza continues to rise due to Israeli attacks. Here is the latest update
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:29
Haniyeh: Any agreement must ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:29
Haniyeh: Any agreement must ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:03
Italy: Israel kills a vast number of civilians in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:03
Italy: Israel kills a vast number of civilians in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14
Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14
Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Loss and Tragedy: Mahmoud's Tale in Nabatieh
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Loss and Tragedy: Mahmoud's Tale in Nabatieh
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Escalating Tensions: Recent Developments in the Southern Front
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Escalating Tensions: Recent Developments in the Southern Front
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:03
Unraveling Responsibility: The Lebanese Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
07:03
Unraveling Responsibility: The Lebanese Financial Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:09
Innocence Under Fire: The Tragic Plight of Gaza's Children
News Bulletin Reports
06:09
Innocence Under Fire: The Tragic Plight of Gaza's Children
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:53
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
Lebanon News
07:53
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
0
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah politician condemns civilian deaths in southern Lebanon strikes: 'Israel will pay the price for these crimes'
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah politician condemns civilian deaths in southern Lebanon strikes: 'Israel will pay the price for these crimes'
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Nabatieh attack update: Israeli strike claims eight lives - search operations continue
Lebanon News
04:55
Nabatieh attack update: Israeli strike claims eight lives - search operations continue
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
Lebanon News
08:13
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
00:34
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
Press Highlights
00:34
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
3
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
4
Lebanon News
08:52
Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms
Lebanon News
08:52
Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms
5
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army: We targeted dozens of objectives affiliated with Hezbollah in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army: We targeted dozens of objectives affiliated with Hezbollah in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
03:48
Teymour Joumblatt: Hezbollah is trying to avoid the escalation of war
Lebanon News
03:48
Teymour Joumblatt: Hezbollah is trying to avoid the escalation of war
8
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More