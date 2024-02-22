Insights into Financial Engineering and Central Bank Measures in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22 | 07:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Insights into Financial Engineering and Central Bank Measures in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Insights into Financial Engineering and Central Bank Measures in Lebanon

In the latest monthly report of the Association of Banks in Lebanon, Secretary-General Fadi Khalaf devoted the opening to discuss the issue of financial engineering, as bank revenues from financial engineering have become a subject of analysis according to some analysts, as he stated.
 
Khalaf explains that the Alvarez & Marsal report identified bank revenues from financial engineering at 7.3 trillion Lebanese pounds, which have not been converted into dollars and are still in Lebanese pounds to this day, with no impact on the reserves of the Central Bank of Lebanon.
 
According to Khalaf, in parallel to the launch of financial engineering, the central bank requested banks to increase their funds in Lebanese pounds and prevent them from distributing any profits resulting from financial engineering through its circulars. No profits have been distributed to shareholders, neither in Lebanese pounds nor in dollars.
 
In conclusion, according to Khalaf, financial engineering was based on the principle of raising the interest rates on the dollar by the Central Bank of Lebanon to withdraw available dollars from the market to finance the state and stabilize an artificial exchange rate for the Lebanese pound against the dollar, as part of the government's plan to revitalize the financial sector proposed earlier.

News Bulletin Reports

Finance

Central Bank

Lebanon

BDL

Debate Arises Over Financial Incentives for Lebanese Public Sector Employees
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-16

Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03

Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-17

Ministry of Finance to Transfer Diplomats' Salaries To BDL

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:07

Debate Arises Over Financial Incentives for Lebanese Public Sector Employees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Lebanon's Stand: The Refugee Dilemma at Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

London Talks: Building bridges for Lebanese political solution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Final farewell: Majdal Zoun community grieves as Israeli airstrikes claim lives of Amal Al-Dor and Khadija Salman

LBCI
World News
08:35

Putin's flight on nuclear-capable bomber sends signal to the West

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01

Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More