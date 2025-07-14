Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas in Brussels to discuss a range of bilateral issues between Lebanon and the European Union, with a focus on regional stability and economic cooperation.



During the talks, Rajji urged the European Union to increase pressure on Israel to withdraw from five disputed border points and other occupied territories in South Lebanon. He also emphasized the EU's key role in supporting the upcoming renewal of the U.N. peacekeeping force mandate (UNIFIL), whose presence remains critical in maintaining calm along the southern border.



The foreign minister reiterated his government's commitment to the exclusive authority of the state over arms possession, in line with recent policy declarations. He also updated Kallas on Lebanon's reform trajectory, highlighting ongoing efforts in economic, financial, judicial, and administrative sectors.



Another key topic on the agenda was Lebanon's plan to address the long-standing Syrian refugee crisis. Rajji stressed the importance of facilitating the safe return of Syrian nationals to their home country, a priority for Lebanese authorities amid mounting socio-economic pressure.



For her part, Kallas reaffirmed the strength of EU-Lebanon relations, stressing the importance of reforms and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of the upcoming EU-Lebanon Partnership Council meeting scheduled for later this year.