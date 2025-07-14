Lebanon's FM urges EU support on Israeli withdrawal in Brussels talks

Lebanon News
14-07-2025 | 07:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s FM urges EU support on Israeli withdrawal in Brussels talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's FM urges EU support on Israeli withdrawal in Brussels talks

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas in Brussels to discuss a range of bilateral issues between Lebanon and the European Union, with a focus on regional stability and economic cooperation.

During the talks, Rajji urged the European Union to increase pressure on Israel to withdraw from five disputed border points and other occupied territories in South Lebanon. He also emphasized the EU's key role in supporting the upcoming renewal of the U.N. peacekeeping force mandate (UNIFIL), whose presence remains critical in maintaining calm along the southern border.

The foreign minister reiterated his government's commitment to the exclusive authority of the state over arms possession, in line with recent policy declarations. He also updated Kallas on Lebanon's reform trajectory, highlighting ongoing efforts in economic, financial, judicial, and administrative sectors.

Another key topic on the agenda was Lebanon's plan to address the long-standing Syrian refugee crisis. Rajji stressed the importance of facilitating the safe return of Syrian nationals to their home country, a priority for Lebanese authorities amid mounting socio-economic pressure.

For her part, Kallas reaffirmed the strength of EU-Lebanon relations, stressing the importance of reforms and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of the upcoming EU-Lebanon Partnership Council meeting scheduled for later this year.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

FM

Youssef Rajji

EU

Support

Israeli

Withdrawal

Brussels

LBCI Next
Lebanese President receives Housing Bank delegation, vows support for boosting loan capacity
Lebanese Army dismantles major Captagon factory in Yammouneh, Baalbek
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-27

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-14

Two injured in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Beit Lif

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-13

Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
World News
2025-07-12

Emmanuel Macron calls on EU to 'defend European interests' in US tariff talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Young woman found dead by hanging in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Kuwaiti Interior Minister discusses drug trafficking and security cooperation in Beirut with Minister Hajjar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

PSP urges calm after deadly clashes in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Speaker Berri meets Kuwait’s Interior Minister and several Ambassadors in Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-02

Zelensky urges Trump to approve sanctions to 'push' Russia to full ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Lebanon’s Education Ministry denies exam rumors, urges students to rely on official sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran media says air defenses intercept 'projectiles' over Tehran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-26

Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Syria considers closing its land border: What are the consequences for Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Talks advance in Azerbaijan: Israel and Syria prepare for next diplomatic step with draft deal in hand

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More