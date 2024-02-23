News
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
2024-02-23 | 11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Since 2010, Lebanon's military centers equipped with watchtowers and thermal cameras, manned by Lebanese troops, have lined the eastern border with Syria.
These centers, primarily funded by Britain, were established to control smuggling and illegal infiltration operations across the Lebanese-Syrian border.
However, after 14 years, Syria has officially protested against these towers, sending a memorandum through its foreign ministry to its Lebanese counterpart.
According to the memorandum obtained by LBCI, Syrian authorities allege that these towers, equipped with sophisticated, modern cameras and operated by British and Lebanese officers, extend deep into Syrian territory, providing Israel with reconnaissance data.
The document describes the towers as espionage tools used by Israel to gather intelligence within Syrian borders, as they are allegedly directly linked to the British embassy in Lebanon.
What prompted the Syrian authorities to protest after all these years?
Syria cites national security concerns in its protest, claiming that under international law, it has the right to establish watchtowers on the border with Lebanon, either through agreement with Lebanon or unilaterally in case of war between the two countries. International law allows it to establish watchtowers at zero distance from the Lebanese towers.
LBCI contacted the British Embassy, which expressed pride in supporting the Lebanese army, particularly its border units, which have successfully detected smuggling operations. It confirmed that support to the watchtowers is strictly limited to training, capacity building, and equipment and that they are used only by the Lebanese army.
Lebanese sources familiar with the matter emphasized that only the Lebanese army manages these centers and towers, with data connected to the Defense Ministry, dismissing claims of towers linked to embassies as mere allegations.
The Syrian request's motives remain unclear after 14 years.
Could it be related to reports of a British proposal to establish similar towers on the border with Israel?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Watchtowers
Borders
Syrian
Lebanese
Authorities
Protest
