Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has summoned US presidential adviser Brett McGurk to Tel Aviv to present his vision for Gaza's future to the mini-cabinet security council, aiming to formalize it.



The document lays out the war's objectives and secures a future Israeli role in Gaza, prompting some to consider it void of achievable context.



So, what does Netanyahu's plan entail?



Firstly, the establishment of a buffer zone along the border with Gaza, granting Israel freedom of operations in all areas without temporal restrictions.



Secondly, the creation of a barrier at the Gaza-Egypt border, coordinated between Israel, Egypt, and with US assistance.



Thirdly, Israeli security control over the east of Jordan, which is the West Bank, in addition to Gaza's land, sea, and airspace, under the pretext of preventing terrorist elements from building their strength in the regions, according to Netanyahu's claims.



Fourthly, the disarmament of the Gaza Strip, as Israel remains supervises its future implementation.



Regarding civilian matters, the plan proposes:



- Entrusting local authorities not affiliated with Hamas with civil administration and public order responsibilities in the Strip without clarifying the Palestinian Authority's role in this matter.



- Formulating a plan to combat extremism in all educational and religious institutions with the participation and assistance of Arab nations, given their expertise in tackling extremism on their own territories.



- Reconstruction of Gaza following the completion of the disarmament process funded and managed by countries approved by Israel.



As for a permanent settlement with the Palestinians, it can only be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties without preconditions.



This document coincides with Israel's confirmation of its intention to carry out a Rafah operation and internal government opposition to any prisoner exchange deal involving the release of senior Palestinian security officials.



Amidst the Paris summit and the need to reach a deal before Ramadan, fears of a third 'Intifada' in the West Bank have emerged.



Furthermore, the far-right Israeli government has announced a new settlement plan in Jerusalem to build 3,300 units, capable alone of undermining all efforts to prevent further escalation, affecting all fronts in the region.