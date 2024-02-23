News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-23 | 11:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The challenges facing Lebanon's public sector can be outlined in two numbers: $5.6 billion, the cost of public sector salaries in 2019, and $1 billion, the projected cost for 2024, encompassing both active-duty and retired military and security personnel.
The difference between these numbers amounts to approximately $5 billion between 2019 and 2024. This disparity has its pros and cons.
On the positive side, about $5 billion was being paid in Lebanese lira, with most of it being converted to dollars, which in turn were used to import goods, boosting Lebanon's external trade.
However, the negatives revolve around the decreasing incomes of the public sector, which have fallen far below the minimum living standards in Lebanon.
The problem is that if public sector incomes and salaries are corrected in Lebanese lira, with increases, it could recreate a scenario similar to the wage scale and ranks series that played a fundamental role in Lebanon's economic collapse.
If these salaries are not adjusted, a significant part of the public sector will face a genuine livelihood catastrophe.
Faced with this dilemma, the Lebanese government, the Banque du Liban (BDL), and the banks are tossing responsibilities back and forth among themselves.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Public
Sector
Struggles
Billions
Salary
Costs
Next
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
Europe's 'Aspides' mission: A response to Houthis' naval operations in the Red Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22
Debate Arises Over Financial Incentives for Lebanese Public Sector Employees
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22
Debate Arises Over Financial Incentives for Lebanese Public Sector Employees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-31
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-31
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22
Europe's 'Aspides' mission: A response to Houthis' naval operations in the Red Sea
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22
Europe's 'Aspides' mission: A response to Houthis' naval operations in the Red Sea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal
Middle East News
11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Middle East News
10:49
US destroys Houthi drones and missiles in Yemen and Red Sea
Middle East News
10:49
US destroys Houthi drones and missiles in Yemen and Red Sea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
3
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
4
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
5
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
6
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
7
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More