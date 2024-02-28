Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Every year, hundreds of thousands eagerly anticipate the Eurovision Song Contest, a music competition featuring European Broadcasting Union member countries, including Israel.



However, what differed this year was the European Broadcasting Union's demand for Israel to amend the song "October Rain" by Israeli singer Eden Golan due to the political messages it carries, which violate the competition's terms.



So, what are these messages?



"Hours and hours and flowers," a phrase that may seem ordinary to many, but according to the Israeli newspaper Hayom, it is a reference to soldiers killed by the Israeli army.



The phrase "They were all innocent children" is a reference to Israelis killed on October 7th. The phrase "Still wet from October rain" also refers to the events of October 7th.



Israel's refusal to amend the song was met with clear rejection by The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), which affirmed its intention not to replace the song, potentially leading to Israel's exclusion from the competition.



Israel's insistence on the song "October Rain" was met by Iceland's potential choice of the Palestinian singer Bashar Murad through the song "Wild West," which addresses border obstacles and chasing dreams despite all odds.



As the deadline for accepting contestants and their songs approaches in mid-March, the European Broadcasting Union finds itself faced with two options: either allow both Israel and Iceland to participate without any changes to their songs, thereby upholding the principle of keeping politics out of the competition or prohibit them from participating altogether. Both options present a challenge for Israel.