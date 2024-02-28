News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28 | 07:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Every year, hundreds of thousands eagerly anticipate the Eurovision Song Contest, a music competition featuring European Broadcasting Union member countries, including Israel.
However, what differed this year was the European Broadcasting Union's demand for Israel to amend the song "October Rain" by Israeli singer Eden Golan due to the political messages it carries, which violate the competition's terms.
So, what are these messages?
"Hours and hours and flowers," a phrase that may seem ordinary to many, but according to the Israeli newspaper Hayom, it is a reference to soldiers killed by the Israeli army.
The phrase "They were all innocent children" is a reference to Israelis killed on October 7th. The phrase "Still wet from October rain" also refers to the events of October 7th.
Israel's refusal to amend the song was met with clear rejection by The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), which affirmed its intention not to replace the song, potentially leading to Israel's exclusion from the competition.
Israel's insistence on the song "October Rain" was met by Iceland's potential choice of the Palestinian singer Bashar Murad through the song "Wild West," which addresses border obstacles and chasing dreams despite all odds.
As the deadline for accepting contestants and their songs approaches in mid-March, the European Broadcasting Union finds itself faced with two options: either allow both Israel and Iceland to participate without any changes to their songs, thereby upholding the principle of keeping politics out of the competition or prohibit them from participating altogether. Both options present a challenge for Israel.
News Bulletin Reports
Eurovision
Israel
Politics
Song
Music
Iceland
Competition
Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-22
Eurovision scrutinizes Israel's song lyrics
Variety and Tech
2024-02-22
Eurovision scrutinizes Israel's song lyrics
0
Variety and Tech
09:20
Palestinian pop singer hopes to compete for Iceland at Eurovision
Variety and Tech
09:20
Palestinian pop singer hopes to compete for Iceland at Eurovision
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israeli Finance Minister pushes forward with settlement expansion
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israeli Finance Minister pushes forward with settlement expansion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
De-escalation efforts and implications: Israel's threats and Lebanon's stand
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
De-escalation efforts and implications: Israel's threats and Lebanon's stand
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
2
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
3
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
4
Lebanon News
12:28
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
Lebanon News
12:28
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
5
Lebanon News
11:33
German prosecutors affirm probe into former Lebanon central bank chief
Lebanon News
11:33
German prosecutors affirm probe into former Lebanon central bank chief
6
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
7
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
8
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More