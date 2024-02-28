Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel&#39;s Song &quot;October Rain&quot; Faces Political Scrutiny
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
Every year, hundreds of thousands eagerly anticipate the Eurovision Song Contest, a music competition featuring European Broadcasting Union member countries, including Israel. 

However, what differed this year was the European Broadcasting Union's demand for Israel to amend the song "October Rain" by Israeli singer Eden Golan due to the political messages it carries, which violate the competition's terms.

So, what are these messages? 

"Hours and hours and flowers," a phrase that may seem ordinary to many, but according to the Israeli newspaper Hayom, it is a reference to soldiers killed by the Israeli army. 

The phrase "They were all innocent children" is a reference to Israelis killed on October 7th. The phrase "Still wet from October rain" also refers to the events of October 7th.

Israel's refusal to amend the song was met with clear rejection by The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), which affirmed its intention not to replace the song, potentially leading to Israel's exclusion from the competition.

Israel's insistence on the song "October Rain" was met by Iceland's potential choice of the Palestinian singer Bashar Murad through the song "Wild West," which addresses border obstacles and chasing dreams despite all odds.

As the deadline for accepting contestants and their songs approaches in mid-March, the European Broadcasting Union finds itself faced with two options: either allow both Israel and Iceland to participate without any changes to their songs, thereby upholding the principle of keeping politics out of the competition or prohibit them from participating altogether. Both options present a challenge for Israel.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Eurovision

Israel

Politics

Song

Music

Iceland

Competition

Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-22

Eurovision scrutinizes Israel's song lyrics

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:20

Palestinian pop singer hopes to compete for Iceland at Eurovision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07

Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43

Israeli Finance Minister pushes forward with settlement expansion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

De-escalation efforts and implications: Israel's threats and Lebanon's stand

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:42

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More