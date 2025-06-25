News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran to hold funerals Saturday for top commanders, scientists killed in Israel war
Middle East News
25-06-2025 | 01:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran to hold funerals Saturday for top commanders, scientists killed in Israel war
Iran will hold on Saturday state funerals for senior military commanders and top scientists killed during the country's 12-day war with Israel, official media said.
"The national funeral ceremony for... commanders and scientists martyred in the Zionist regime's aggression will be held on Saturday from 8:00 am (0430 GMT)" in Tehran, official news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, a day after the warring sides had agreed a ceasefire.
IRNA said that Hossein Salami, the Revolutionary Guards chief killed by Israel on the war's first day on June 13, will be laid to rest on Thursday.
AFP
Middle East News
funerals
Saturday
commanders,
scientists
killed
Israel
Next
Iran enacts law to suspend cooperation with IAEA
Iran executes three individuals accused of spying for Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-13
Iran hit hard: Nuclear sites hit, commanders killed in Israel’s 'shadow' war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-13
Iran hit hard: Nuclear sites hit, commanders killed in Israel’s 'shadow' war
0
Middle East News
2025-06-12
Senior Guards commander, nuclear scientists killed in Israel attacks: Iran media
Middle East News
2025-06-12
Senior Guards commander, nuclear scientists killed in Israel attacks: Iran media
0
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Iran media says at least 128 people killed in Friday-Saturday Israel attacks
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Iran media says at least 128 people killed in Friday-Saturday Israel attacks
0
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Israel says killed top Iran commander and aide to supreme leader
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Israel says killed top Iran commander and aide to supreme leader
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:12
Rubio says Iran now “farther away” from nuclear weapons
Middle East News
03:12
Rubio says Iran now “farther away” from nuclear weapons
0
Middle East News
03:05
Iran enacts law to suspend cooperation with IAEA
Middle East News
03:05
Iran enacts law to suspend cooperation with IAEA
0
Middle East News
00:27
Iran executes three individuals accused of spying for Israel
Middle East News
00:27
Iran executes three individuals accused of spying for Israel
0
Middle East News
00:11
Trump insists Iran nuclear sites 'completely destroyed'
Middle East News
00:11
Trump insists Iran nuclear sites 'completely destroyed'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ceasefire under fire: Israeli leaders warn of Iran threat, debate war’s end
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Ceasefire under fire: Israeli leaders warn of Iran threat, debate war’s end
0
Lebanon News
11:17
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:17
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
0
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
07:57
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
Middle East News
07:57
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
3
Lebanon News
07:15
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
07:15
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
4
Lebanon News
07:44
UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:44
UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
06:21
Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha
Middle East News
06:21
Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha
6
Lebanon News
04:59
MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation
Lebanon News
04:59
MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation
7
Lebanon News
11:17
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:17
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
12:32
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:32
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More